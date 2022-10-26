How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to snap their losing streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) is in complete free-fall. The Aggies have lost three straight games, the latest of which was a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on the road. Texas A&M is out of the race for the SEC West Division title, and it still needs three more victories to reach a bowl game. The Aggies need a win. The Rebels aren’t going to make it easy.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 in SEC) took their first loss last Saturday against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., ending the Rebels’ undefeated season and taking them out of the outright lead in the SEC West Division. The Rebels still have plenty of opportunity to win the SEC West, but the schedule ahead still includes teams ranked in the AP Top 25, including Alabama and Mississippi State.

This is a series that Texas A&M has dominated. The current record is 9-2 Aggies. Ole Miss has won two games in College Station, but thanks to NCAA sanctions, the Rebels don’t get credit for those victories anymore.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Aggies’ matchup against the Rebels on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas A&M plus-2.5

Over/Under: 55

Moneyline: Ole Miss -150 (-118); Texas A&M +115 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas A&M Radio Network; Sirius/XM Channel 138 or 191 (XM 955).

