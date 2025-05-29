Texas A&M Aggies Announce Kickoff Times for First Three Games
The SEC announced kickoff times for the Texas A&M Aggies' first three games of the 2025 college football season on Thursday.
The Aggies will begin their season with a home matchup against UTSA on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 30. They'll then remain at home for their Week 2 game against Utah State on SEC Network at 11:45 a.m. CT on Sept. 6.
Last, but certainly not least, in this opening stretch is their first road game of the season against Notre Dame on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 13.
The game against Notre Dame is far and away the most important for Texas A&M in this early stretch. The Fighting Irish look to be a top-10, if not top-five team after making it to the national championship game last season, and if the Aggies want to prove themselves as a team to take seriously, they'll have to at least put up a strong fight in South Bend.
These two teams met in College Station to kick off last season, with the Fighting Irish earning a 23-13 victory thanks to a strong defensive effort. Notre Dame allowed only 246 yards of total offense and forced two interceptions on Conner Weigman. Jeremiyah Love scored the game-winning touchdown for the Irish with 1:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Kickoff times for the Aggies' final two games of the season were also revealed. Their home game against Samford will air on SEC Network+/ESPN+ at 11 a.m. CT on Nov. 22, while the Lone Star Showdown against Texas will air on ABC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 28. This marks the return of the Lone Star Showdown to Black Friday, when it was played from 1996-2007, as well as in 1974 and 1975.
The Aggies are still waiting to find out the start times for their seven other SEC games, though those will more than likely come during the season as networks figure out how to get the most eyes on the best games.