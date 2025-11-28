2 More Texas A&M Players Ruled Out vs. Texas
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to win their first game in Austin against their bitter rivals the Texas Longhorns, they had deflating news released about the availability of some of their key players ahead of the Lone Star Showdown.
Per the SEC availability report, linebacker Scooby Williams and running back Le'Veon Moss were ruled out for the contest, pushing the total to four players out for the Aggies primetime matchup with the Longhorns.
In one of college football's top rivalries, the Aggies will lean on their pieces that have kept them undefeated as they start preparing for the post-season.
Inching to a Return
The storyline for injuries with the Aggies this week has been Moss, their star running back, increased to doubtful on the availability report. It was the first time since week seven of the season that he was not listed with a designation of 'out', since suffering a lower body injury. Despite missing the last five games, Moss is still third on the team in rushing yards with 389 yards on 70 carries, and is tied with quarterback Marcel Reed for rushing touchdowns with six.
The Aggies will continue to turn to Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels in his stead. Owens is the teams leading rusher with 570 yards on 99 carries, while Daniels had his first big game of the season last weekend, rushing for 106 yards on nine carries in the win over the Samford Bulldogs.
Williams was downgraded to out for the third straight week, and hasn't played since week nine against the LSU Tigers. He has only played in two conference games this season, also playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Williams has 18 tackles and one forced fumble on the year in his limited playing time.
Both Moss and Williams join safety Bryce Anderson and safety Rashad Johnson Jr., both are yet to play in a conference game this season for the Aggies. Anderson has 10 tackles on the season, and has not played since the win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Johnson hasn't played since week two of the season against Utah State.
The Longhorns will be without linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith, who will sit out the first half of the Lone Star Showdown after being ejected against the Razorbacks last weekend. The other player on the report is Anthony Hill Jr., Longhorns star linebacker who broke his hand in their loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Aggies will kickoff against the Longhorns on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT