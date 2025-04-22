Texas A&M ‘In The Mix‘ For Freshman All-American
Even after an impressive Maroon & White Game showing out of the Texas A&M Aggies, coach Mike Elko is still not content with his roster. The Aggies have been mentioned as contenders for many transfer portal players, with the most recent being a center from Colorado.
This past season, freshman offensive lineman Cash Cleveland became a stalwart piece of the crew challenged with defending quarterback Shedeur Sanders at Colorado.
After a reported scholarship dispute between Cleveland and Colorado brass, he is in the hunt for a new home. Texas A&M rounded out On3’s Pete Nakos’ list of schools that he has been in contact with. Other programs mentioned were Mississippi State, North Carolina, Illinois, West Virginia, Cal, USF and Texas Tech.
Prior to joining the Buffalos, Cleveland played three years at Texas’ Rockwell-Heath High School before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Coming out of high school, Cleveland was rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 279 interior offensive lineman and the No. 396 player from Texas, according to On3.
The six-foot-three, 290-pound center saw his first collegiate action in Colorado’s 34-7 victory over Arizona and earned his first start against Utah, where he became the first true freshman walk-on to start at center for the program. Cleveland would go on to start the final four games of the season.
In his six appearances, Cleveland played 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps and only allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries. His performance earned On3 Freshman All-American, 247 Sports Freshman All-American and PFF Freshman All-American honors.
The Aggies currently have one of the most experienced offensive lines in the SEC. If Cleveland were to commit to A&M, there would be a fierce competition between him, Mark Nabou Jr. and Kolinu’u Faaiu for the starting center spot.