Texas A&M Signs 28 Recruits on National Signing Day For The 2026 Class

Before National Signing Day, the Aggies had 26 commits, which included a five-star, 20 four-stars, and five three stars. 28 players ended up signing with the Aggies, including many highly rated recruits that chose A&M over very competitive programs.

With 28 players signing with A&M on National Signing Day, the Aggies have added many versatile players on both offense and defense ahead of the 2026 season. The Aggies added many players across all positions, strengthening the depth of each room.

Breaking Down Each Group

Defensive Backs- 5

The Aggies' lone five-star recruit is Brandon Arrington, a defensive back from San Diego, California, who was ranked as the overall No. 5 player in the state of California. Alongside Arrington, the Aggies signed four other defensive backs that are all four stars.

The Aggies picked up Carmen Hamiel, who is ranked as the overall No. 1 player in the state of Arizona. The other four stars that A&M signed are Chance Collins, a Texas native, Tylan Wilson and Vic Singleton.

Linebackers- 4

Four linebackers signed with A&M, including two four-star recruits in Qui Beck and Tank King. Beck is tabbed as the overall No. 14 linebacker recruit in the country, and he sits as the overall 36th player in the state of Texas.

Two other linebackers also signed with the Aggies including Storm Miller, a linebacker from Ohio who chose the Aggies over 26 other programs. The last linebacker that signed with the Aggies is Tamarion Watkins, who was rated No. 9 in the state of South Carolina.

Wide Receivers- 4

The wide receivers for the Aggies have stepped up in a big role this season, and the four players that signed today are filled with talent. Both Mike Brown and Jayden Warren are from Texas, as they were both vital players for their high schools.

The other two wide receivers that signed with A&M are Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, both four-star recruits from out of state.

Defensive Line- 4

A&M was able to recruit four outstanding defensive lineman who ranked highly in their states and in the DL position overall. One of the most anticipated recruits, Bryce Perry-Wright signed with the Aggies after being named the No. 7 defensive lineman across the country.

The Aggies were also able to sign talent in Tristan Givens, the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia, Jeramaine Kinsler, the No. 5 player out of New Jersey, and Samu Moala who falls in the top 30 players coming out of California.

Offensive Line- 4

With the current offensive line consisting of many seniors and graduates, the Aggies added four offensive lineman to the 2026 roster. These four recruits, Zaden Krempin, Hunter McKinney, Avery Morcho, and Sam Roseborough will be assets to the offensive line.

Tight Ends- 2

The Aggies add two tight ends to the 2026 roster, both players being exceptional in their state. Evan Jacobson, the four star recruit, was tabbed as the No. 1 player in the state of Iowa, while Caleb Tafua is ranked as the overall No. 7 player coming out of Arizona.

Quarterback- 1

With an already packed quarterback room, the Aggies add just one quarterback out of high school in Helaman Casuga. Casuga comes out of Utah, as he is ranked a four star quarterback and the No. 16 QB in the 2026 class.

Running Back- 1

The Aggies were able to lock down one of the best running backs in the country in KJ Edwards. Edwards ranks as the overall No. 3 RB in the country as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Texas as a whole.

ATH- 1

One of the most versatile players in the 2026 class is KK Johnson, the four star recruit out of Missouri City, Texas. Johnson was recruited as an "athlete" meaning he is extremely versatile and does not have one set position.

Special Teams- 2

Lastly, the Aggies were able to add two players to their special teams room in Ashton Murray and Waylon Peters. Murray was listed as the overall No. 3 kicker in the country while Peters is a dominant punter.

With these 28 recruits, the Aggies have added a large amount of talent to their roster for the upcoming 2026 football season.