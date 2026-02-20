Texas A&M Aggies in Final 5 for 4-Star West Coast Safety

Texas A&M is off to a hot start in the Class of 2027 recruiting trail. The Aggies currently boast the No. 2 class in the country, according to 247Sports, with 10 players committed to the program.

Another target for the Aggies has settled on a top five, keeping Texas A&M in the mix. It will compete with several West Coast programs for the attention of a four-star safety from California.

Texas A&M in Top 5 for 4-Star Safety Gavin Williams

A view of the fans and the 12th Man logo before the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies brought Gavin Williams in for an unofficial visit on Oct. 11, 2025, over a year after extending its initial offer to the four-star safety recruit. Texas A&M gave Williams an offer on Sept. 26, 2024, as a sophomore at Damien High School in La Verne, Calif.

“I’ve heard Kyle Field is one of the loudest and most electric atmospheres in college football, so I’m excited to experience that in person,” Williams said ahead of his visit, according to On3’s Jaxson Callaway. He was in attendance for A&M's 34–17 win over Florida, a game with 105,086 fans.

Williams’ visit reportedly left a good impression, as he said the Aggies were “very high” on his list. On Thursday, Feb. 19, he announced his final five schools, and Texas A&M remains in the mix alongside several high-profile West Coast programs.

Rounding out Williams’ top five is Washington, UCLA, USC and Notre Dame. The four-star recruit currently has an official visit scheduled with each university over six weeks, with Texas A&M coming third in the sequence on June 5.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill recently met with Williams at Damien High School, as the 6’1” defensive back shared on X on Jan. 20. Williams currently ranks as the No. 90 player in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports and a top-10 safety.

With the Aggies, he would join a strong class of defensive back talent; four-star cornerback Raylaun Henry from Baltimore headlines the unit, alongside four-star safeties JayQuan Snell (Waxahachie, Texas) and Kamarui Dorsey (Hampton, Ga.). All three are currently ranked inside the top 100 nationally by 247Sports.

While Hemphill is entering his first season as the Aggies' defensive coordinator, he has experience at the Division I level. He has served as a DC/safeties coach for Wake Forest, James Madison and Duke.

Hemphill coached for the Blue Devils when Elko was in charge, serving as the co-DC in 2023. Duke finished inside the top 20 in scoring defense, and the Aggies have not allowed more than 22.5 points per game over the last two seasons under Elko.

Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks (25) reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Williams would be a good fit for Elko. He has the size to be a Power Four safety; he currently is listed at 6’1” and 180 pounds, but he could fill in his frame to play at the next level. He is also a talented wide receiver with ball skills that translate to the defensive side.

According to MaxPreps, Williams has 11 interceptions and 13 passes defended in his high school career, showing his ball-hawking ability. He also has 148 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles, proving to be a playmaker.

“When you look at his size and growth potential but natural athleticism and play-making skill, it’s easy to see why Williams is already a national recruit and has the talent to play for any school in the country,” said 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.