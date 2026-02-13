Texas A&M Distancing Itself in Race for 5-Star Tackle

Head coach Mike Elko’s recruiting efforts have been a success so far for Texas A&M. Following a fruitful cycle for the Class of 2026, things are looking promising yet again for the maroon and white. The Aggies have become a recruiting power in the new age of college football.

While it is still very early in the process, the 2027 recruiting class is shaping up to be another strong one for the Texas A&M Aggies. Double-digit commits already headline the Aggies’ efforts, including several four-star prospects. In the pursuit of one five-star prospect from Texas, the Aggies are starting to distance themselves from the competition.

Texas A&M, Oregon Embattled for 5-Star Tackle Kennedy Brown

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Kennedy Brown, a five-star offensive tackle from the Houston area, is among the top recruits in the Class of 2027. He is ranked No. 4 by Rivals and No. 15 by 247Sports and as the No. 2 tackle in his class by both publications.

After taking visits in the fall with several top programs and recently mulling over his experiences with coaches, two teams are beginning to “distance” themselves in their pursuit of Brown’s talents, according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals/On3. Texas A&M and Oregon currently lead the way for the skilled offensive lineman.

Brown is among the most coveted trench players in the 2027 recruiting cycle; programs such as Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Nebraska have pursued him. Additionally, Florida is trying to get Brown to come in for a visit after interference from the recent winter storm.

For Brown, the coaching staff has been a factor contributing to his recruitment process. He shared with Spiegelman that he has built strong relationships with both programs and can envision his fit in both cultures.

Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Adam Cushing looks on before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Texas A&M offensive line coach Adam Cushing has made an immediate impact on the program after following Elko from Duke. Since taking over the run-game coordinator and offensive line job in January 2024, the Aggies have excelled in the trenches.

In his first season, the former Eastern Illinois head coach coordinated a running game that finished second in the SEC in rushing yards per game with 195.8. His offensive line also allowed just 23 sacks (second in the SEC) and 51.0 tackles for loss (10th nationally).

The 2025 season was similar. The Aggies were tied for the fewest sacks allowed in the SEC (19) and were third in rushing yards per game (184.7). This was a big factor in Texas A&M making its first College Football Playoff appearance.

“What really stood out to me is the way that it was me, my mom and Coach Cushing, and just, we were just talking ball, just straight up ball, watching my film,” Brown said. “… He’s very in tune with people, and he’s in tune with what he does.”

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams (55) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies set an NFL Combine record with 13 invitees for the 2026 pre-draft event. Among them are four offensive linemen — Chase Bisontis, Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover — showing the impact Elko and Cushing have had on the development of Texas A&M’s trenches.

A commitment from Brown would only further the Aggies’ commitment to their offensive line. Texas A&M already has commitments from four-star tackles DeMarrion Johnson and Kaeden Scott.

Brown was described by 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks as a “traitsy offensive tackle prospect who wears existing mass well while possessing additional bulking capacity.” He played right tackle for Kingwood High School in 2024, though Brooks expects he can play on either side. Brown also has a background in shot put.

His length and movement skills were on full display at the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, and he will participate in the 2027 Polynesian Bowl. Brown is expected to visit Texas A&M again this spring — having logged double-digit visits so far — and the Aggies will look to land a commitment soon.