Texas A&M Aggies Player Spotlight of the Week: Rylan Kennedy
A 42-24 rout of UTSA was exactly what Texas A&M football required to start turning the page on a three-game losing streak that concluded the Aggies' 2024 campaign. With after losing Day 1 and Day 2 NFL draft talent on the defensive line, it was crucial a player step up to pursue the quarterback.
For the Maroon and White, the man to rise to the occasion was none other than defensive end Rylan Kennedy, an ultra-talented young player who is still familiar to the A&M program. His individual efforts in the victory over the Roadrunners gives him a headstart in the quest for the Aggie sack crown and gets fan excited for what's to come.
His final stat line of four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack give a glimpse into what the Mansfield native brings to the table and what a player of his skill set can do when rushing of the edge.
Aggie Jackhammer
Listed as a JACK on the Aggies' depth chart, Kennedy assumes a hybrid role in defensive coordinator Jay Bateman's vision, though he predominantly blitzes off the edge. However, the big 239-pounder is no stranger to dropping back into the secondary and wreaking havoc wherever he is needed.
Already closing the distance on his 1.5-sack total this past season, Kennedy's blend of strength and quickness makes him an ideal candidate to lead to the edge rusher group for A&M. In the contest with UTSA, he used his overwhelming speed to sprint past the Roadrunner line, eventually burying the quarterback before any harm could come to the Aggie secondary.
Kennedy's efforts pay off further than just the stat sheet, as his rushing ability opens up lanes for the rest of the Aggies to come in and clear up the mess. Though with the run defense had a rough outing overall against running back Robert Henry Jr., Kennedy will have to lead his compatriots in their hustle to take down the quarterback.
If he continues this level of play through the 2025 season, it is very likely that fans will see Kennedy develop into one of the most fearsome edge rushers on coach Mike Elko's squad and perhaps, one of the most dominant in the Southeastern Conference as well.
As he assumes a more full-time role on the defensive line, Kennedy looks the part in becoming one of the next great Aggie edge rusher.