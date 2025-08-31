3 Takeaways From Texas A&M’s Week 1 Victory Over UTSA
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is officially in the books for the Texas A&M Aggies. Months of anticipation led up to Saturday night’s four hours of play, and the Fightin’ Farmers did not disappoint.
In a game that saw the emergence of quarterback Marcel Reed’s fun new toys, the Aggies established a fun, new, air-raid identity that is closer to Colin Klein-coached teams of the past.
Now that the final whistle has blown, here are some takeaways from Texas A&M’s 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.
Takeaways From Texas A&M’s Week 1 Victory
1. Coach Mike Elko Cooked in the Transfer Portal
KC Concepcion and Mario Craver came into their first game in Aggieland and showed out. The duo combined for an outrageous 194 yards and four touchdowns. Craver has been absolutely deadly as a ball carrier.
For most of his receptions, Reed would get the ball to him in the flat and just let Craver showcase his blinding speed and vision. Concepcion displayed uncanny ability to find space and was wide open on multiple occasions.
If Reed can hit him more consistently, that trio will be extremely dangerous.
2. The Run Defense May Still Be Bad
Last season, the Aggies struggled significantly against the run. On Saturday night, little to no improvement was shown on that front.
UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. had an absolute day against the Fightin’ Farmers. He rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard first-play touchdown coming out of halftime. The Roadrunners finished the night with 373 total yards, making Henry’s performance worth nearly their entire score and almost half of their offensive production.
If Texas A&M let a UTSA running back do that to them, what will they do when they have to face Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame in Week 3?
3. Run the Dang Football
Last season, the Aggies had the second-best rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 195.5 yards per game and scoring 27 touchdowns. They have also been noted as having one of the best offensive lines in all of college football.
Against UTSA, both were severely underutilized. The Aggies totaled 108 total rushing yards, nearly half of their average per game from last year. Texas A&M ran the ball a total of 23 times, with over a third of the attempts coming from Reed, with a decent amount coming on scrambles.
The dynamic duo A&M has boasted all offseason of Le’Veon Moss and Rueben Owens touched the ball a total of eight times in the game. At some point, you have to let your guys eat.