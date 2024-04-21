Texas A&M Aggies Transfer Portal Rumors: Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger to College Station?
The Texas A&M Aggies 2024 edition of the Maroon and White spring game is over and new head coach Mike Elko and offensive coordinator Collin Klein have a little more information on strength and weaknesses of their team.
After the departures of several wideouts after 2023 - including Ainias Smith - the Aggies would like to see another pass-catching playmaker on the roster. As the transfer portal begins to fill, a name entered on Friday that might excite Elko and Klein in Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger.
Badger entered the portal after tallying 35 catches and more than 1,500 yards receiving over his last two seasons with the Sun Devils.
Reports are that Alabama and Texas A&M are in the running for his services in 2024.
"BREAKING: Elijhah Badger, ASU's leading WR who had 135 catches and 1,500+ receiving yards the last two seasons, is expected to transfer, per sources," 247Sports' Chris Karpman posed on X. "Alabama and Texas A&M are among the suitors. Badger has been limited this spring due to a back injury against Oregon last year."
In his 2023 junior campaign in Tempe, Badger caought 65 passes for 713 yards and three touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 51 yards and another score on the ground. The 6-1, 185-pound target had a better sophomore campaign with 866 yards on 70 catches and seven touchdowns in 2022.