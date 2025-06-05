Texas A&M Aggies vs UTSA Roadrunners Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
The Texas A&M Aggies kick off their season with a matchup against coach Jeff Traylor’s UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 20.
The Fightin’ Farmers enter the game looking to start year two of the Mike Elko Era on the right foot and finish what they started last season. After a red-hot 5-0 start, the Aggies sizzled out and finished the season 8-5.
If the Roadrunners played every game at home last season, they might have had a perfect season. At home, they held a perfect 6-0 record. On the road, however, UTSA won one of its seven games. Week 1 is the perfect opportunity to build road confidence with a win at Kyle Field.
With football season what feels like forever away, here’s a look at some of the things the Aggies will have to do to start the season 1-0.
1. Dominate the Line of Scrimmage
A&M saw massive losses on its defensive line after last season. Defensive ends Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart and defensive tackle Shemar Turner all left for the 2025 NFL Draft, leaving a large question mark at defensive line. How defensive end Cashius Howell and the rest of the new starters
The Aggies are in a unique position with their offensive front: all five offensive line starters from 2024 are returning. A&M boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC last season despite significant injuries to its top-two backs. UTSA’s defense is young and has not built a lot of chemistry after they lost all but two of their top-16 contributors. Clearing holes for running backs Reuben Owens and Le’Veon Moss to charge through will wear out the Roadrunners and open the door for the second key to victory.
2. Air It Out
With UTSA’s defensive player exodus, it suffered heavy losses in its secondary, including losing former A&M defensive back Denver Harris to UNLV and AAC Defensive Player of the Year Jimmori Robinson to West Virginia.
The weakened and inexperienced secondary will give quarterback Marcel Reed a chance to show off his offseason work in the passing game. The Aggies will need big games out of transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. The duo possess an ability to stretch the field and burn even the best defensive backs. Right behind the vertical threats, speedster Terry Bussey can catch out of the backfield or run out of the slot. If the Aggies can get their new trio involved early and often, it could mean bad news for the Roadrunners’ inexperienced ball hawks.
3. Play Sound Defense
For a team coached by a former defensive coordinator, the Aggies sure had a lot of defensive meltdowns in 2024. One of the worst was against South Carolina, where they let the team combine for 530 yards and 44 points. In the blowout loss, the Fightin’ Farmers’ defense missed tackles like they were going out of style.
The Roadrunners’ offense is not one to be taken lightly. Led by quarterback Owen McCown, son of longtime NFL signal caller Josh McCown, they hold one of the more prolific passing attacks in the AAC. In 2024, McCown completed 294 of 467 passes for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns. On top of his air prowess, McCown also rushed for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Limiting McCown will be near the top of the Aggies’ list heading into their matchup.