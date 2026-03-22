Texas A&M Among Finalists for Massive 4-Star Offensive Tackle

Adam Cushing was a big addition to Texas A&M’s coaching staff in January 2024, joining the Aggies as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He had held the same role previously with Duke and came over from Durham, N.C., alongside head coach Mike Elko.

During the Class of 2026 recruiting cycle, though, the Aggies only landed one offensive lineman in the top 300 of either 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN’s rankings.

Looking ahead at the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Aggies already have two strong O-line recruits and are in the running for one of the top tackles in Texas.

Texas A&M in Top 8 for 4-Star Tackle Brian Swanson

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom after a touchdown during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rated as a four-star tackle by Rivals’ Industry Ranking, Swanson is the consensus No. 3 tackle in Texas in the Class of 2027. Hailing from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Swanson has been heavily recruited by some of the biggest programs in the region.

On March 20, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported that Swanson had announced his top eight schools. Texas A&M was among the finalists; Texas, LSU, Ohio State, SMU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Arizona State also made the cut.

The Aggies are facing strong competition for Swanson, a 6'5", 315-pound tackle. Rivals national insider Sam Spiegelman reported that he believed the three-team race had “morphed into a two-team race between the two Red River rivals.”

Swanson has official visits scheduled with Oklahoma and Texas, traveling to Norman, Okla., on May 29, and Austin, Texas, on June 12. He has also made a pair of unofficial visits to SMU, which is located nearby in University Park in Dallas.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Spiegelman anticipates that the Aggies’ rival, Texas, is in the lead to land the star tackle, who won the state championship with South Oak Cliff in 2025. Additionally, he called Oklahoma the biggest threat to Texas, not Texas A&M.

The Aggies currently have a pair of tackles who rank inside the top 20 of Rivals’ Industry Rankings who have already committed to the program. Kaeden Scott is a four-star tackle from San Antonio (No. 15), and DeMarrion Johnson attends Tyler Legacy High School (No. 19).

Both Scott and Johnson are in-state recruits and measure at a massive size of 6’7” and a combined 580 pounds. Texas A&M is also contending for Oluwasemilore Olubobola, a top-five tackle in his class. Rivals' Steve Wiltfong called the Aggies the “favorite” for the blue-chip recruit from New Jersey. However, they are facing pressure from several teams.

After a long list of Aggies head to the NFL draft, including most of the starting offensive line, Texas A&M will have to reset in the trenches. Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins said he likes the team’s combination of transfer portal additions and returners for the 2026 season.

Building the foundation for a strong offensive line requires a good eye for talent and relentless pursuit, and the Aggies have been aggressive in recruiting to land the top players.

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