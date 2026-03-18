Texas A&M Among 6 Finalists for 2027 5-Star Cornerback

Texas A&M has been in the running for one of the top players in the Class of 2027. As the Aggies await his commitment, he has whittled his remaining contenders down to six programs.

All six teams have made the College Football Playoff at least once over the last two seasons, a testament to the strides Texas A&M's football program has made over the last two seasons under head coach Mike Elko.

The Aggies will compete with some of the most established brands in the nation as they try to land one of the biggest prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Texas A&M Lands in 5-Star CB John Meredith III’s Top 6

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Heading into his senior season, John Meredith III is one of the most coveted defensive playmakers in the country. Ranking fifth in his class by 247Sports and second by Rivals, Meredith is a potential difference-maker on the defensive side as a defensive back.

Alongside defensive lineman and Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster, Meredith is one of the top players in Texas. As one of the top players in the country, though, his recruitment process is national.

Meredith announced his top six schools on March 17: Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Miami (FL) and Notre Dame. This comes nearly two weeks after he announced his official visit schedule, which includes four of his six finalists.

Texas A&M will welcome Meredith to College Station, Texas, from June 12–14, falling third in his order. He will be with the Crimson Tide on May 29–30, the Longhorns on June 5–7 and the Buckeyes on June 19–21.

General view during the first half of the first-round game of the CFP between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has been considered a contender for the five-star cornerback from the Dallas–Fort Worth area for a while. According to Rivals' national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, the Aggies are considered to be the favorite.

He predicted Meredith to sign with Texas A&M with 70% confidence as of March 16, though it was not an official expert prediction. However, the biggest threat is expected to be Alabama.

Texas and Ohio State remain in the mix, both having official visits scheduled with Meredith. He visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., unofficially in January, and he also recently met with Notre Dame. However, “the Aggies will be difficult to beat for the prized blue-chipper,” Spiegelman said.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher celebrates after their win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Meredith has a pivotal season ahead in 2026. Heading into his senior season, he transferred to North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, after previously attending Trinity High School in Euless, Texas.

North Crowley won a football state championship in 2024, and Meredith has an opportunity to contend for a state title in 2026.

Meredith was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American last season and participated in the Under Armour All-America Game over the offseason. The 6’2” cornerback has obvious athletic traits with a track and field background, and his long limbs help him fight with receivers.

According to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports, Meredith “projects as a potential CB1 for a College Football Playoff contender that can help shut down one side of the field.” A commitment from Meredith would be a strong sign of the path Texas A&M is headed under Elko.

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