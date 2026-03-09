Texas A&M Announces Multiple New Jersey Numbers Before Spring Practice

Whether or not fans can smell it in the air, college football spring ball sessions are kicking off around the country.

For Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, they begin spring ball on the later side as they won't be starting until March 15. With that being said, fans around College Station are still chomping at the bit to see their Aggies take the field again in some capacity after the team's 11-2 season.

It marked the program's first 10+ win season since 2012, while also seeing them make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Aggies ultimately lost a 10-3 heartbreaker in the opening round of the playoff against the Miami Hurricanes. With revenge on their mind and the team looking to make a run at the title next season, the Aggies did announce some changes before spring ball.

While fans may worry that these pertain to coaches or players leaving the portal, those movements are over. Instead, the Aggies have been taking to social media to announce some number changes for a handful of players.

Starting with dynamic wide receiver Terry Bussey, the former five-star recruit out of Timpson, Texas will be changing his number from No. 2 to No. 6.

Bussey is coming off a modest sophomore season that saw him record 18 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown, while also racking up 421 yards on kickoff returns. Whilst his numbers over two seasons haven't been nearly as electric as most fans would have hoped for a recruit that was ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the country, he could be due for a breakout season following the departure of KC Concepcion.

Another notable player who is set to change his number ahead of the 2026 season is safety Dalton Brooks. As a Junior, Brooks posted the best season of his career, racking up 62 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. Outside of the interception, the rest were all career-highs for him. He will be changing his digits from No. 25 to No. 7.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs the ball during the fourth quarter. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The third and final player, who the Aggies have announced has changed their number, is wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. In his redshirt freshman season, Roman racked up 24 catches for 503 yards and five touchdowns, ranking third on the team in catches and yards, but second on the team in receiving touchdowns.

While he's more proven than Bussey, he will look to take on an even bigger role in 2026.

More number changes are expected to be announced as spring ball gets closer.