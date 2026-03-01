Le'Veon Moss Opens Up on Mike Elko's True Impact at Texas A&M

Each year, the NFL Combine gives franchises and national media the chance to get up close and personal with some of the best draft talent in the country. While the combine provides scouts and owners with analytical information on each prospect, one of the highlights of the event is getting to speak with each individual prospect.

Earlier this week, Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss got his chance to take the podium at this year's combine. The Walker, LA. native spoke to the media about his time with the Aggies, specifically highlighting the impact that head coach Mike Elko had on him.

Moss' comments on Elko echo the same things that other Texas A&M draft prospects have said about the head coach. It also shows that his influence at College Station extends well beyond the football field.

"He's not just a coach, he's a mentor," Moss told the media. "He brought so much structure to my life and just the program."

Mike Elko Has Changed the Standard at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko celebrates after the game against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Since being hired Elko hasn't just changed how the Aggies operate on the football field. He's molding an entirely different culture in College Station. That much is evident based on Moss' high praise for the head coach.

While it isn't uncommon for draft prospects to speak highly of coaches they connected with in college, those comments usually center around position coaches — the staff members players spend the most time with on a daily basis.

The quote from Moss also reinforces what other Aggie prospects have said about the program in the past. Even before Texas A&M put together an impressive 11-2 season, including a College Football Playoff appearance, many draft prospects emphasized the program's ability to develop players at a high level.

That kind of development from Elko and his staff have led the Maroon and White to send a nation-leading 13 players to the NFL Combine.

Moss' comments on Elko hit differently coming from a player that lived through the transition. The running back, who spent four years in College Station, saw the before and after. When he talks about Elko being a mentor both on and off the football field, he means it.

Elko's impact on his players away from the football field is something that doesn't exactly show up on the stat sheet. Moss' comments on the head coach show that the Aggies aren't just talking about football during their time in College Station — the coaching staff is also helping each athlete grow as a person.

While the top-10 recruiting classes and the elite transfer portal hauls are nice, Moss' comments only prove that the Aggies have the right guy leading the program.