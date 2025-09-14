Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Goes Viral For Sideline Explosion vs. Notre Dame
The contest between No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame has been heated since the beginning, as the two have gone back and forth. After a personal foul that led to a Notre Dame touchdown, Mike Elko was very heated on the sideline while talking to his defense, as he threw a chair in frustration.
The Fighting Irish were driving down the field when Dezz Ricks was in great coverage, yet was charged with a personal foul after shoving Jeremiyah Love after the play. This gave Notre Dame a fresh set of downs, which led to a touchdown to reclaim the lead, 14-7.
On the sideline after the touchdown, Elko was visibly upset as he was speaking to his defense, which led him to throw a chair in frustration.
The announcers calling the game commented on the action as they watched it play out in real time, and cameras were all around to catch it on film. The moment quickly went viral on social media just minutes after the chair was thrown.
"Well, Mike Elko was a defensive coordinator here in 2017," broadcaster Noah Eagle said on the action. "He's a defensive guy at heart, so when his defense gives up plays, he doesn't like it."
After the Fighting Irish got on the board very quickly in the first after, Notre Dame's special teams blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Luckily, Texas A&M was able to respond with a touchdown of its own, yet after the defensive mistake from Ricks and another touchdown from the Irish, it seemed that Elko had enough.
“You know, he told us, we asked him, ‘How do you build great defenses?" commentator Todd Blackledge said on the call. “He says, ‘Well, first it starts by showing players what good defense looks like. It’s all 11 guys on the same page, being accountable, doing their job.’ And that time, you know, he loves, but Dezz Ricks wasn’t accountable to the other 10 guys. Made a mistake. It cost their defense, and ultimately it cost them the lead in the game.”
After the touchdown, the Irish went up 14-7 on the Aggies late in the first quarter. After the words from Elko to the defense, they continued to give up 10 points before the half, yet the defense seemed to clean up a bit.
Texas A&M took a 28-24 lead into the halftime break, and will hope to bring home the win in the second half.