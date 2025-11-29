Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Reaches Johnny Manziel Territory With Career Milestone
During No. 3 Texas A&M's game against No. 16 Texas, Marcel Reed was able to achieve an impressive feat, the fastest Aggie quarterback to do so since Johnny Manziel. Reed has picked up 5,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards in his redshirt sophomore season.
After being named the starting quarterback midway through the 2024 football season, Reed has been excellent for the Aggies. When the Aggies were down 17-7 against LSU last season, Mike Elko decided to go with Reed for the second half, and he absolutely lit up Kyle Field with a three-touchdown performance, all rushing.
Since then, he has been the starting quarterback for A&M, although that is when they began to struggle, as they lost four of their next five games. Throughout the offseason, Reed has said that he worked on his passing game tremendously, and we have seen that this season.
How Did Marcel Reed Achieve This?
So far in the 2025 campaign, Reed has been legendary as he has led the Aggies to an 11-0 record for the first time since 1992. The Aggies have surpassed many dominant teams, including winning three ranked road wins against Notre Dame, LSU and Missouri.
So far this season, Reed has thrown for 2,752 yards, including 25 passing touchdowns. On his feet, Reed has rushed for 395 yards and six touchdowns, proving that he is a dual-threat quarterback.
One of Reed's most impactful performances this season came against LSU, where the Aggies cleared out Death Valley with a 49-25 victory over the Tigers. Reed was able to throw for 202 yards, which showcased two touchdowns and he was also able to pick up 108 yards on his feet and punch in two touchdowns of his own.
Reed was able to show what he was made of in the Aggies' insane 31-30 comeback over South Carolina, where he threw for 439 yards, his career high. He was able to make gutsy plays, including a 4th and 12 where he picked up the first down on his feet to completely take over the game.
With the season being far from over for the Aggies, Reed has ample time to continue improving his passing and rushing statistics on the field. The No. 3 Aggies are in action versus the No. 16 Texas Longhorns, where they are headed into halftime up 10-3 in Austin, just one half away from making the SEC Championship.