Texas A&M Commit Sends Message Following State Championship Win

Shortly after winning a state championship with Carthage High School, running back KJ Edwards made it very clear that he was ready to get to College Station and start his college career with the Texas A&M Aggies.

After the Carthage back won state championship number three, Joseph Hastings III at 247Sports reported an eight-word statement made by Edwards that should tell Texas A&M and the 12th Man where his mentality is at as he gears up for his collegiate career.

"I'll be ready to put on this helmet."

KJ Edwards Ready To Start At Texas A&M

The four-star running back out of Carthage is the third-best running back in the 2026 class and the fifth-best player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs the ball as Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Edwards committed to Texas A&M back in June, choosing the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, resulting in a major SEC recruiting battle win for the Maroon and White, including beating out their archrival for one of the best running backs in the state.

During the 2024 season, Edwards had 142 carries for 1,789 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns along with 30 catches for 383 yards and three more scores. He ended the year by winning Offensive MVP in Carthage's 4A D-II state championship win, a game in which he had 18 rushes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

His 2025 season was otherworldly, however, and saw him record 2,085 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns as well as 272 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 25 catches through the air.

Edwards signed with the Aggies during National Signing Day earlier in the month, signing along other well-known recruits for A&M such as edge rusher Tristian Givens, cornerback Brandon Arrington, wide receiver Aaron Gregory, and defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.

According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Edwards could develop into a "serious pro prospect."

"One of the nation's top backs and among the very best in a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB class. Highly productive with plenty of tread left on the tires thanks to a glut of lopsided victories," Brooks wrote. "... Projects as a potential high-major impact back who could become a serious pro prospect."

Brooks' NFL comparisons for Edwards included Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, as well as Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

With the 2025 season now fully behind them, Edwards and the Aggies will open up their 2026 season on September 5 at Kyle Field against Missouri State.