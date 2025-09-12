Texas A&M RB Commit KJ Edwards Set to Visit SEC Rival
Texas A&M currently holds the No. 5 2026 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports’ overall and composite rankings.
When four-star running back KJ Edwards shocked experts and committed to the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns, he propelled the Aggies into the top five classes. Before Edwards committed in June, the Aggies were situated outside of the top-10, occupying the No. 7 position.
Now, the Aggies are at risk of losing the third-highest-ranked running back in the class to the LSU Tigers. Edwards is scheduled to make a trip to Baton Rouge on Saturday to attend No. 3 LSU’s game versus the Florida Gators, per Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.
Texas A&M vs LSU: Recruiting Rivalry
LSU and Texas A&M have been going at it all recruiting cycle. They were locked in a fierce battle to bring in the No. 1 overall recruit in defensive tackle Lamar Brown. A&M was fighting an uphill battle in that one, as Brown is born and raised in Louisiana and even attended high school on LSU’s campus.
The Aggies also fought hard to flip wide receiver Tristen Keys, who was committed to LSU before he announced he would be attending Tennessee in August. Now, Brian Kelly and the Tigers are trying to flip Edwards.
"One of the nation's top backs and among the very best in a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB class," 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in his scouting report. "Excels as a cut-and-go slasher with agility in the hole to make a man miss and hit the second level unencumbered. Slippery strong with a low center of gravity that fosters a positive pad level. Not bounce-happy, but particularly dangerous when bouncing because of a sudden lateral burst to gain angle leverage. Finishes runs above his weight. Advanced vision. Knows how to stay patient for blockers."
Edwards’ elite ability to tote the rock patiently yet violently has made him one of the most sought-after commodities in high school football.
Texas A&M’s current running back room is aging, and the addition of a back like Edwards would do wonders for carrying over the team’s rushing success.
Edwards is also scheduled to visit the Texas Longhorns this fall.
If either program is able to flip Edwards’ commitment, the Aggies still have four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. to fall back on, who committed to Texas A&M back in March.
The Aggies are set to face Notre Dame in what is expected to be a run-heavy matchup on Saturday night.