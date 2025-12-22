Texas A&M Corner Will Lee III Declares For The NFL Draft

After Texas A&M's season ended with a loss to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Will Lee III has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. After finishing the season fifth on the team in total tackles, Lee is a corner that A&M will certainly miss.

Lee was able to record his season high in tackles against Miami, where he had seven, as Texas A&M's defense was electric in the matchup. He was also able to record a sack on the season in the Aggies game against South Carolina.

All in all, Lee has been an electric defensive player for the Aggies this season and last, as he led the Aggies this season in pass breakups with eight.

Will Lee III's Journey To Aggieland

Lee began his collegiate football career at Iowa Western Community College in 2022, where he spent one season before transferring to Kansas State. At Kansas State, Lee became well known in the college football world, where he recorded 42 tackles with the Wildcats.

He ranked third on the team with the Wildcats in pass breakups with six, while he also recorded a couple of interceptions. After spending one season at Kansas State, Mike Elko found Lee in the transfer portal and recruited him, and he has changed A&M's defense.

In 2024 with the Aggies, Lee was named to the All-SEC Second Team after an incredible season where he recorded a career high 10 pass breakups after starting all 12 games at corner. Lee recorded a team-best 39 solo tackles after having 42 total for the season.

In what most figured could be his final season, as Lee is a redshirt senior, Lee ended his college career at Texas A&M after being remarkable all season long for the Aggies. Lee was able to record a tackle in each game this season with the exception of the Samford game, where the Aggies took care of business and came out with a 48-0 win.

In one of the Aggies' most dominant wins of the season at Notre Dame, Lee recorded his season-best six solo tackles, while also having a very important pass breakup. Lee ended his redshirt senior season with 50 tackles, including 40 solo takedowns.

Being a very versatile player in college, there is no doubt that Lee can continue to be explosive on defense in the NFL, as he hopes to get drafted during the 2026 NFL Draft that takes place on April 23-25.