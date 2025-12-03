Texas A&M Earns Interesting Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
With only the conference championships looming, the Texas A&M Aggies' resume for their 2025 campaign is now complete. With what was a promising start through 11 games, staying perfect through the season completely shifted after losing the Lone Star Showdown to the Texas Longhorns.
As the second-to-last College Football Playoff ranking was released, their position in the seeding could make or break the Aggies' odds of hosting a playoff game against a lower seed. They knew they would fall, but the question was just how much exactly they would drop.
With the newest rankings, the Aggies find themselves as the No. 7 seed, surrounded by fellow SEC schools and three spots ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, whom the Aggies beat on the road this season.
Feeling Safe at No. 7?
The Lone Star Showdown loss was about more than just losing their perfect season, as it knocked them out of the running to make a trip to Atlanta and compete in their first SEC Championship game since joining the conference. That loss in turn ended the Aggies' chance to boost their resume, and they knew it would put an end to their possibility of gaining a first-round bye.
The ranking was vital because it determined their opportunity to host a home playoff game, rather than having to travel to face another highly-seeded team on the road. At seventh though, and in front of the Oklahoma Sooners, it gives them a safer chance to be kept in the top eight, and should effectively ensure they won't leave College Station for the first round of the playof
With only two teams behind them competing in conference championship weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the BYU Cougars, they should only have to worry about the Cougars getting a win. While the Crimson Tide would have an SEC Championship, they have two losses, one more than the Aggies, and the committee has shown they care about wins and losses this season.
If the Cougars win and the Crimson Tide win, it could get interesting. The Cougars would be Big 12 Champions with one loss and a win over a top-four team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
With only one weekend remaining, the Aggies can do nothing more to add to their resume and are at the mercy of the teams surrounding them in order.
The Aggies will learn their fate when the final rankings are released on Sunday, Dec. 7