Texas A&M Loses Out on Elite 2026 Safety to Rival SEC Program
Texas A&M suffered its first loss of the season to the Texas Longhorns on Friday night, one that hurts more than most due to the arch rival Longhorns being the team to shut A&M out of the SEC Championship game.
While the Aggies have been riding high on their on-field successes, other SEC teams are bracing themselves as coaching changes lead to high roster and recruiting class turnover. After a less-than-desirable start to the 2025 season, the Auburn Tigers fired coach Hugh Freeze. Before his time in Auburn came to a end, Freeze was known to pull in some impressive recruits.
One of his top commitments in the 2026 class, five-star safety Bralan Womack has since rethought his decision to become a Tiger. Womack came down to two finalists, both in Maroon and White, before ultimately opting to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs over the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas A&M Misses Out on a Star
Standing at 6-foot, 195-pounds, Womack would have been an impressive addition to A&M’s impressive 2026 class. Through his four seasons at Flowood, Mississippi’s Hartfield Academy, Womack recorded 16 total interceptions, demonstrating his ability to be a true ballhawk. As a football player, Womack’s ability speaks for itself.
“Versatile safety prospect with impressive man-coverage skills that has a chance to emerge as a trusted playmaker on the backend of any defense given how he sees the field,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in Womack’s scouting report. “Projects as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff hopeful that can morph into a matchup specialist on passing downs.”
Luckily for the Aggies, their 2026 class has a loaded defensive back room. Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, four-star cornerback Camren Hamilton, four-star safety Tylan Wilson, four-star cornerback Victor Singleton and four-star safety Chance Collins have come together to build an elite class in the defensive backfield. Any player coming into the room would have plenty of competition within the class itself, let alone the players who are already on Texas A&M’s roster.
A large part of A&M’s class is set to make their pledge official on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Until then, programs have the option to poach Texas A&M’s commits, and the Aggies have the option of flipping other school’s commits. When the recruits put pen to paper, they are officially locked in to join the team.
The Aggies currently have the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.