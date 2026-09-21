Texas A&M Left With 3 Major Questions After Loss to Kentucky

Texas A&M’s loss to Kentucky didn’t just put the first blemish on what had been a perfect season, at least according to the record. It also forced the Aggies to confront several questions that were considerably easier to ignore when they were winning.

Kentucky might turn out to be pretty good under Will Stein, but the Wildcats aren’t supposed to walk into Kyle Field and win a game. Not with the expectations surrounding Texas A&M this season.

Can Marcel Reed Actually Lead the Aggies to Glory?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At some point, the conversation surrounding Marcel Reed has to move beyond what he might eventually become.

Reed has been Texas A&M’s quarterback long enough for the Aggies to know what they have, and Saturday was another frustrating example. The talent around him is there. But it still isn’t fully clicking for whatever reason.

The margin for error has also completely disappeared. Texas A&M doesn’t have last season’s dominant defense or offensive line to rescue Reed when the offense sputters, and the easier portion of the schedule is over. If the Aggies are going anywhere significant this season, Reed has to become more than a passenger. He actually has to grab control of the reins and make a difference. He’s yet to do so.

What Is Texas A&M’s Ceiling?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out in the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A national championship didn’t feel like an unreasonable ceiling entering the season. Texas A&M went 11-1 during the 2025 regular season and reached the College Football Playoff. Plenty of resources were poured into building upon that success, which naturally created enormous expectations in College Station.

Those expectations look considerably different now.

Kentucky isn’t Georgia or Texas. It isn’t Ole Miss, and it probably isn’t LSU, either. Maybe the Wildcats eventually prove to be much better than expected, but losing this game at home is concerning regardless.

Kyle Field was as loud as it has ever been Saturday. By the end, it was also about as quiet as it gets.

If Reed Isn’t Going to Elevate This Team, Who Will?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somebody has to.

Mario Craver is the obvious candidate after repeatedly emerging as Texas A&M’s most dependable offensive weapon. Rueben Owens II could become another if the Aggies can establish a more consistent running game. Perhaps somebody on Mike Elko’s defense eventually becomes the player capable of changing games when everything else starts going sideways.

The problem is that nobody controls a football game quite like the quarterback. Texas A&M can find help elsewhere. It might have to. But if Reed can’t eventually become the player who elevates everyone around him, the Aggies’ ceiling becomes considerably easier to see.