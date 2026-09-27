Texas A&M’s Loss to LSU Confirms an Uncomfortable Reality

It’s time to come to the realization that the Texas A&M we all saw during the miserable loss to Kentucky — and the one that was even more prevalent Saturday night in Baton Rouge against LSU — is just what the Aggies are going to be in 2026.

There isn’t a simple fix coming. There isn’t a magical adjustment that suddenly turns this team back into what everyone expected it to be in August.

This is just what it is.

Texas A&M lost 35-6 to LSU on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, dropping its second consecutive game and leaving behind whatever remained of the optimism surrounding this season. Kentucky could be dismissed as a terrible performance. Two weeks in a row starts looking considerably more like a pattern. A terrible pattern, at that.

That’s obviously disappointing, especially coming off a spectacular 11-1 regular season in 2025 that saw Texas A&M reach the College Football Playoff in Mike Elko’s second year in College Station. It was reasonable to expect that momentum to continue, that the Aggies would keep climbing toward the top of college football rather than immediately giving back so much of what they gained.

Things can go sideways in a hurry, though, especially in this version of college football and especially in the SEC. One bad week turns into two before you have much time to process the first one, and suddenly a season that began with legitimate championship expectations is basically done and dusted before October.

The conversation surrounding Texas A&M’s preseason goals isn’t even particularly pertinent anymore. Those goals are gone. The Aggies aren’t winning the SEC, and reaching the College Football Playoff now requires the sort of turnaround that this team has given us absolutely no reason to expect. Instead, Texas A&M has regressed. And Saturday provided a rather perfect example of why.

Texas A&M Had Its Chance

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With LSU leading 14-3 early in the third quarter, the Tigers faced fourth-and-1 at their own 43-yard line and decided to leave the offense on the field.

This was Texas A&M’s opportunity to flip the script.

The opposite ensued. Sam Leavitt found Jackson Harris wide open — and he was wide open — for a 57-yard touchdown that extended LSU’s lead to three scores. Everything continued to collapse from there, with the Tigers suffocating Texas A&M’s offense and doing more than enough offensively to make it count.

AS WIDE OPEN AS IT GETS 😲



Sam Leavitt with the 57-YD TD to Jackson Harris on 4th down to extend LSU's lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hGxZqt4S0v — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2026

There’s no telling whether a fourth-down stop allows Texas A&M to come back and win. Given how the rest of the game unfolded, it probably doesn’t. But the complete lack of a coherent response was reminiscent of what we’ve seen from this team throughout the young season.

When Texas A&M has needed something to change the direction of a game, too often nothing has happened.

There has been no backbone to this team when things start going wrong, and that will continue to cost the Aggies until something changes.

Where Do the Aggies Go From Here?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M should get something of a reprieve at home against Arkansas next week, though after the last two Saturdays, nothing is certain anymore.

Either way, if the margin for error disappeared against Kentucky, it’s completely in the gutter now. Every remaining game requires the Aggies to be crisp, clear and precise because they have already wasted whatever cushion they once possessed.

Anything less and calamity will follow.

Perhaps Texas A&M eventually figures something out. Maybe we look back in November and laugh at how hopeless everything felt at the end of September.

Right now, though, there isn’t much evidence suggesting we will. Because the team that we saw against Kentucky showed up again in Baton Rouge.

At some point, you have to believe what you’re watching.

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