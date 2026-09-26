3 Bold Predictions for Texas A&M Against LSU

There are probably easier places to try to recover from a loss than Tiger Stadium, but Texas A&M doesn’t have much choice in the matter.

A defense that was supposed to be one of the most dependable parts of this operation suddenly has questions to answer after Kentucky pushed the Aggies around, while an offense that has already struggled with consistency could now be asked to find answers against a top-10 team on the road that has something to prove after an emotional weekend in Oxford. It’s a tough spot — one the Aggies desperately need to go their way.

In order to win, Texas A&M will likely need to be bold. As such, here are three bold predictions for Texas A&M’s trip to face LSU.

Texas A&M Forces Three Turnovers

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Marco Jones (10) celebrates after intercepting a pass running it back for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky exposed some real problems for Texas A&M defensively, particularly when the Wildcats started changing looks and forcing the Aggies to adjust. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt presents a different problem, though he’s had some issues holding onto the football so far this season, throwing five interceptions through the first three games. His aggressiveness, while a strength, can also play into the hands of the defense.

Texas A&M should have opportunities to capitalize when Leavitt tries to create something that isn’t there.

Three takeaways may sound like a lot, but if the Aggies are able to pin their ears back and go for it, then they could completely change the complexion of this game in an instant.

Marcel Reed Rushes for 100 Yards

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has probably seen enough of Marcel Reed running around for one lifetime.

He came off the bench in 2024 and rushed for three touchdowns, completely flipping the script in a game Texas A&M had been losing. Reed was even better in Baton Rouge last season, finishing with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 49-25 victory that ultimately became Brian Kelly’s final game at LSU.

Another trip to Tiger Stadium provides plenty of reason to make Reed’s legs a significant part of the offense again. The passing attack has been limited — the receiving corps is hampered by Terry Bussey’s injury, and Reed hasn’t necessarily been reliable throwing the football — leaving the rushing game to be the primary force on that side of the ball.

Texas A&M does not have to manufacture much when he is picking up six or seven yards at a time, and his ability to escape when the original play disappears could become particularly valuable in an environment where everything is unlikely to operate perfectly.

Texas A&M Wins Scoring 25 Points or Less

Nothing about the last week suggests Texas A&M should want this game turning into a track meet.

A slower evening actually suits the Aggies rather well. Reed carrying a larger portion of the running game gives Texas A&M a chance to extend possessions, while three turnovers would shorten the field and reduce how often the offense has to manufacture long scoring drives.

It would be an appropriately strange way to answer what happened against Kentucky. Texas A&M goes from getting pushed around at home to dragging LSU into an ugly game in Baton Rouge, finding just enough offense and making a handful of defensive plays matter.

Sometimes that’s all you need.

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