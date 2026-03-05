Texas A&M's Marcel Reed Disrespected in Latest QB Rankings

Following Texas A&M's 11-2 season in 2025 that saw them make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, most would agree that the Aggies could be poised to make another run in 2026.

Aside from loading up on the defensive side of the ball with a transfer portal class that ranks No. 12 in the country, Mike Elko and company also return one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Marcel Reed.

The Nashville, Tennessee native threw for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns, while completing 62.1% of his passes. Reed also rushed for 493 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Although those around College Station may feel as if he is one of the best signal callers in the sport, Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football doesn't even view him as a top five quarterback in the state of Texas.

Who are the Top 10 quarterbacks in Texas heading into the 2026 college football season? 👀



Arch Manning, Kevin Jennings & Brendan Sorsby lead the way.



Breakdown from @CravenMike: https://t.co/pP6Ej9WqJn pic.twitter.com/2PNqhwBdhQ — Dave Campbell's — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) March 2, 2026

Craven ranked Reed behind the likes of Brad Jackson (Texas State), Conner Weigman (Houston), Brendan Sorsby (Texas Tech), Kevin Jennings (SMU) and Arch Manning (Texas).

Craven cited Reed's underwhelming performances in the team's final two games against Texas and Miami, both of which the Aggies lost.

"Ranking Reed this low might cause controversy and, frankly, I understand the pushback considering he was a Heisman candidate in November and led the Aggies to an 11-0 start and into the College Football Playoff," wrote Craven. "But I can’t get over how pedestrian he looked against Texas and Miami down the stretch when he threw for zero touchdowns and four interceptions over those two games. In three games against ranked opponents, Reed threw for two touchdowns compared to five interceptions."

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With a schedule that projects to be more difficult with matchups versus Arizona State, at LSU, at Alabama, at South Carolina, at Oklahoma and against Texas, Craven cited a concern for how Reed would fare against stronger opponents.

"The 2026 slate is much tougher for Texas A&M in 2026 and it’ll require another big jump from Reed this offseason for the Aggies to come close to last year’s success."

Seeing his numbers against ranked opponents is a bit jarring, but Reed now also has a full year as a starter under his belt. If he is able to protect the football more, while also continuing to grow as a quarterback in general, he very easily could be a Heisman contender and help the Aggies play for a title next year.