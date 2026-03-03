Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3
The Texas A&M Aggies close out their home schedule against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night.
The Aggies have struggled as of late, losing four in a row before wins against Mississippi and UCLA, but they were upset by Texas over the weekend.
Kentucky has also had its struggles recently, losing three in a row before taking care of business against South Carolina and Vanderbilt in its last two games.
These teams come into this matchup both with 19-10 records, but Kentucky is 10-6 in conference while Texas A&M is 9-7.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky +1.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky +105
- Texas A&M -126
Total
- 158.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kentucky record: 19-10
- Texas A&M record: 19-10
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 15-14 ATS this season
- Texas A&M is 16-13 ATS this season
- Kentucky is 6-6 ATS on the road this season
- Texas A&M is 8-9 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 16-13 in Kentucky games this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in Texas A&M games this season
- The UNDER is 8-4 in Kentucky road games this season
- The OVER is 10-7 in Texas A&M home games this season
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Rashaun Agee, Forward, Texas A&M Aggies
Rashaun Agee is leading the way for Texas A&M this season. The senior forward is in his first season with the Aggies, putting up 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Agee is at his fourth school in five years, although he played just seven minutes in one game at New Mexico State in one of those seasons.
The senior is looking to end his Texas A&M career with a bang at home against Kentucky. He put up 22 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Texas.
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
While the Aggies are at home, they haven’t exactly been impressive as of late. They’ve lost three of their last four games at home, only beating Ole Miss by three points as -9.5 favorites.
Kentucky has had its road struggles as well, but is coming off a nine-point win as -7.5 favorites in its last road game at South Carolina.
The Wildcats are the better team overall, and that’s the way I’m looking tonight at Texas A&M.
Pick: Kentucky Moneyline (+105)
