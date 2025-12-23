Texas A&M Named Schools To Watch For Two Standout Transfers

With Texas A&M's season coming to a close after the first-round loss in the College Football Playoff against Miami, many players who have entered the transfer portal have shown interest in A&M. A couple of these players are wide receiver Jayce Brown and offensive lineman Carius Curne.

With most of A&M's offensive line graduating and standout wide receiver KC Concepcion declaring for the NFL Draft, the Aggies will need key players to join their program if they want to continue having success within the program.

A&M should be a hotspot for transfers as Mike Elko will be entering his third season with the Aggies after posting an 11-2 record in year two.

How Jayce Brown & Carius Curne Can Help The Aggies

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne (57) waits for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kansas State WR Jayce Brown

Brown has played with the Wildcats for three seasons, as his next season will be his senior year. In his time with the Wildcats, Brown has played in 33 career games and was excellent for the Wildcats as a wide receiver.

Brown had 115 receptions in three seasons with the Wildcats, which also showcased nearly 2,000 yards as he ended his Kansas State career with 1,972. He picked up 13 touchdowns in three seasons for the Wildcats, including five during the 2025 campaign.

With Concepcion declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Aggies lose one of their most dominant wide receivers, although Elko still has Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, Izaiah Williams, etc. Brown could be an excellent addition to Elko's roster if he choses to come to Aggieland.

LSU OL Carius Curne

Another standout transfer is Curne, an offensive lineman from LSU who will be entering his sophomore year after spending one season with the Tigers. Curne was one of the top-rated interior linemen in the class of 2025 coming out of high school.

A&M takes a huge hit on the offensive line this year as the majority of the line will be graduating, making offensive line transfers and recruits extremely important. Curne could be an elite addition to A&M's offense as he was rated the No. 1 overall player in the state of Arkansas when he was getting recruited.

With the season for A&M over and the transfer portal opening up for many recruits, Elko could find many key players out of the portal like he did last season with Concepcion, Craver, and many others who were vital for A&M's success this season.