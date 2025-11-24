Texas A&M PFF Grades, Snap Counts From Win vs. Samford
The Texas A&M Aggies keep on rolling, and unfortunately for the Samford Bulldogs, they were the ones on the track this week.
The Aggies completed their first shutout since 2022 on Saturday with their 48-0 win over Samford and got plenty of players involved.
After the Aggies stomped on the Bulldogs, this is how PFF graded the Texas A&M players for their performances.
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Offense
Running back Amari Daniels was lights out for the Aggies on Saturday after getting the starting nod on short noticed. The senior shined on senior day, recording an 84.4 run grade.
The Aggies’ starters did not see much action, but most performed well in their limited time.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' offense:
- HB Amari Daniels, 17 snaps, 84.6 (overall score)
- HB Tiger Riden Jr., 20 snaps, 77.0
- WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, 28 snaps, 75.0
- WR KC Concepcion, 17 snaps, 72.3
- HB Jamarion Morrow, 37 snaps, 71.2
- RG Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, 18 snaps, 70.7
- HB Preston Landis, five snaps, 70.1
- LT Trey Zuhn III, 14 snaps, 69.9
- TE Luke Braden, six snaps, 68.9
- RG Tyler Thomas, 37 snaps, 68.8
- RG Chance Jackson, 12 snaps, 65.1
- WR TK Norman, 33 snaps, 64.5
- LG Chance Bisontis, 18 snaps, 63.3
- TE Nate Boerkircher, 19 snaps, 62.3
- LT Robert Bourdon, 49, snaps, 62.2
- WR Blake Buntyn. 10 snaps, 62.1
- QB Jacob Zeno, 13 snaps, 62.0
- WR Kelshaun Johnson, 24 snaps, 61.9
- LT Reuben Fatheree II, 26 snaps, 61.7
- C William Huntsinger, 12 snaps, 61.2
- LT Nelson McGuire, seven snaps, 60.8
- WR Terry Bussey, 24 snaps, 60.4
- RG Ashton Funk, 40 snaps, 60.4
- TE Carter Braugh, one snap, 60.0
- WR Chase Burton, two snaps, 60.0
- RT Dametrious Crownover, 21 snaps, 59.9
- HB Ronnie Crosby III, one snap, 59.1
- QB Brady Hart. 14 snaps, 59.0
- C Marcus Garcia, two snaps, 58.8
- LG Blake Ivy, 44 snaps, 58.8
- C Mark Nabou Jr., 18 snaps, 58.2
- WR Wesley Watson, 10 snaps, 57.7
- RG Joshua Moses, five snaps, 57.1
- HB Ramarian Tillman, one snap, 56.7
- LT Lamont Rogers, 50 snaps, 56.6
- WR Johnny Ryder, 17 snaps, 55.8
- HB AJ DiNota, four snaps, 55.8
- TE Micah Riley, 28 snaps, 55.3
- WR Izaiah Williams, 44 snaps, 54.9
- QB Marcel Reed, 29 snaps, 53.7
- TE Theo Melin Ohrstrom, 21 snaps, 53.3
- TE Amari Niblack, 15 snaps, 50.2
- C Koli Faaiu, 25 snaps, 48.9
- QB Miles O’Neill, 25 snaps, 46.5
- RT Jonte Newman, seven snaps, 39.7
- TE Kiotti Armstrong, 21 snaps, 37.2
How PFF Graded the Texas A&M Defense
Some unfamiliar faces got some significant playing time against the Bulldogs for the A&M defense.
Defensive tackle Landon Rink led the team in overall grade, with an 89.7 run defense grade, a 74.8 tackling grade and a 57.6 pass rush grade.
Here are the snap counts and PFF grades for the Aggies' defense:
- DT Landon Rink, 22 snaps, 88.0 (overall grade)
- LB Noah Mikhail, 26 snaps, 85.3
- OLB Marco Jones, 84.1
- DT Dealyn Evans, 21 snaps, 80.7
- FS Myles Davis, 25 snaps, 79.6
- LB Tristan Jernigan, 10 snaps, 78.6
- DT Tyler Onyedim, eight snaps, 72.8
- SS Marcus Ratcliffe, 15 snaps, 72.5
- CB Julio Humphrey, 18 snaps, 71.9
- DT DJ Sanders, 16 snaps, 71.7
- CB Jayvon Thomas, 22 snaps, 71.6
- CB Tyreek Chappell, nine snaps, 71.3
- DE Solomon Williams, 10 snaps, 70.7
- DE Jadon Scarlett, six snaps, 70.6
- SS Jarred Kerr, 25 snaps, 70.3
- LB Taurean York, nine snaps, 70.1
- DE Kendall Jackson, five snaps, 70.0
- OLB Nana Boadi-Owusu, three snaps, 69.6
- DE TJ Searcy, eight snaps, 67.7
- CB Bravion Rogers, 16 snaps, 67.3
- DT Albert Regis, five snaps, 66.9
- OLB Cashius Howell, six snaps, 66.6
- DT DJ Hicks, eight snaps, 66.2
- CB Adonyss Currie, 21 snaps, 66.1
- LB Aidan Herrera, 11 snaps, 65.8
- LB Jordan Lockhart, 28 snaps, 65.7
- LB Daymion Sanford, 12 snaps, 65.7
- CB Dezz Ricks, 12 snaps, 64.6
- CB Jordan Shaw, 12 snaps, 63.7
- SS Dalton Brooks, 12 snaps, 63.6
- CB Will Lee III, nine snaps, 63.0
- CB Deyjhon Pettaway, 11 snaps, 62.5
- OLB Sam M’Pemba, 13 snaps, 62.0
- SS Layne Gerke, eight snaps, 61.4
- SS Dashawn Filmore, three snaps, 60.9
- LE Nathan Jackson, four snaps, 60.9
- CB Nathan Jackson, four snaps, 60.9
- CB Jordan Pride, five snaps, 60.7
- LB Rylan Kennedy, 15 snaps, 60.0
- CB Isaiah Willis, three snaps, 60.0
- CB Cobey Sellers, 14 snaps, 53.9
- LE Jesse Chukwu, five snaps, 47.0
- DT Nathan Mabon, six snaps, 46.6
- DE Dayon Hayes, seven snaps, 30.3