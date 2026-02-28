KC Concepcion Already Turning Heads at NFL Combine

The Texas A&M Aggies are well represented at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, with the Maroon and White leading the nation in combine invitees with 13, which is also a Texas A&M program record.

And some of the Aggies have already made a strong impression in front of NFL head coaches, scouts, and general managers. As expected, edge rusher Cashius Howell has made some noise among the Aggies that have worked out so far, with the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position, an official time of 4.59 seconds.

The other Aggie that's expected to turn some heads around in Indianapolis is wide receiver KC Concepcion, who will be set to participate in the NFL Combine's workouts on Saturday, along with the rest of the wide receivers. Before Concepcion makes an impression on the field, the wide receiver has been great in front of the podium.

KC Concepcion Reflects on 2025 Season with Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The NFL Combine does not just give prospects the chance to show their skills on the field, but also the opportunity to speak with NFL media for the first time, and on Friday, Concepcion took to the stage and spoke about his single season in College Station.

"That year at A&M, it meant everything to me," Concepcion said. "They believed in me and took a chance on me. They allowed me to be me again. I owe those guys everything."

Concepcion transferred in from NC State after two seasons with the Wolfpack and became one of the most impactful transfers in all of college football and one of the top receivers in the SEC, ending the year in the Top 5 in receiving yards and all-purpose yards.

Concepcion Highlights his Special Ability

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Also on Friday, Concepcion talked about one of his strongest parts of his game with an answer that is sure to spark the interest of a few NFL teams.

"As soon as I get the ball in my hands, it's electric," Concepcion said. "It doesn't matter if it's a screen, if it's a slant or a fade route or any route really, I'm going to catch the ball and it's going to be amazing."

Concepcion's big-play ability was present all season for the Aggies as he ended the year with 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 15 yards per reception. The wide receiver was also an electric punt return specialist, returning 26 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest return being of 80 yards.

Depending on how the wide receiver tests later this afternoon, whether good or bad, Concepcion has a knack for making the big play happen at any point in the game and from anywhere on the field, a unique ability that should be prized by a few NFL front offices.