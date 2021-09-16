Locked On Aggies: What's The Key To Stopping New Mexico?

On this episode, let's take a look at Terry Wilson under center for the Lobos

Texas A&M fans might remember the name Terry Wilson. His uniform has changed, but his characteristics have remained a constant.

Back in 2018, Wilson led Kentucky into College Station with a chance to win against the Aggies at home. He finished the evening 13 of 20 passing for 108 yards with a touchdown. Wilson also added 14 carries on the ground but finished with only 4 yards thanks' to A&M's pressure.

The Aggies had six sacks against the Wildcat QB, with the last one essentially sealing a 20-14 victory in overtime.

“He’s as athletic as heck,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. “If we slip up one second, he’s around the corner.”

Wilson elected to transfer this offseason to New Mexico for his final year of eligibility. So far, the Lobos are off to a fast start at 2-0. After a victory against in-state rival New Mexico State, Wilson is hitting his stride at the right moment.

Dual-threat quarterbacks have been a constant thus far against the Aggies in two games. Kent State's Dustin Crum rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries and Colorado’s Brendon Lewis tallied 76 yards on nine.

Wilson has actually been inclined more to the pass this time around, throwing for for 559 yards and six touchdowns with only 47 rushing yards on 16 carries. Still, A&M must be careful against someone with Wilson's skills, especially in the open field.

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On today's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down what A&M must do to prevent Wilson from finally getting the upset win.

Listen to the latest episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding college football at the Locked On Podcast Network.

