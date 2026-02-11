Texas A&M Receives Prediction to Land Elite Five-Star Prospect

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to build off of what was an improved second season under head coach Mike Elko. The Aggies are coming off a year in which they ended with an 11-2 record and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in program history.

The Aggies attacked the offseason with intention, especially in the transfer portal, as the Aggies brought in several talented players who will be looked at to make immediate impacts and help the Aggies take the next step.

However, Elko and the Aggies have not gone away from what has helped them build the program thus far, still having a clear emphasis on high school recruiting, with the Aggies gaining some serious traction along the recruiting trail.

Texas A&M has Major Momentum with Five-Star Edge Rusher

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have made serious waves with one of the top recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, as both Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman have logged expert predictions for the Aggies to land the commitment of five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall.

Forstall is one of the top prospects in the entire 2027 class, as the five-star prospect ranks as the No. 2 player at his position and from the state of Florida per 247Sports. At the national level, Forstall ranks as the No. 11 player in the country in the 2027 cycle.

Originally from New Orleans, LA, Forstall tallied 13 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore at Jesuit High School in the Bayou State before transferring to the Sunshine State, now at IMG Academy, where in his junior year, he recorded 28 tackles and five sacks.

Forstall has a laundry list of offers from some of the other top programs in the country, as the edge rusher also holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State, among others.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks provided a deep dive into what makes Forstall one of the top and most intriguing prospects in the 2027 class.

"A 6-foot-3 1/2, 235-pounder with sneaky frame potential who could fit a variety of roles and alignments," Brooks wrote. "Experienced as a two-point and three-point edge rusher, and has also played off the ball. Flashes impressive penetrating juice that accompanies sudden redirecting ability, whether pursuing the run or concocting a second rush. Athletic enough to chase down plays from behind. Plays aware."

Brooks also highlighted how the five-star prospect may project at the college level.

"Produced excellent testing numbers in Spring 2025 to confirm the functional athleticism on tape," Brooks wrote. "Productive as an impact defender with 13 sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore. Wins with tools and effort, so pass-rushing potential should be quite high once technical acumen consistently joins the party. Projects as a high-major defensive playmaker who possesses significant long-term developmental upside."