Texas A&M Secure Visit with Big Ten Defensive Lineman Transfer

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a blazing start to the transfer portal, as one week into the portal being open, the Aggies have already landed a total of 13 commitments, several of which have come at positions of need.

Mike Elko and the Aggies have been busy reshaping both lines of scrimmage, with Texas A&M bringing in four additions on the offensive line, a unit that is set to take on a brand new look while also adding three players along the defensive line.

However, as the Aggies have already set a great foundation in their portal class with over a dozen acquisitions. There is no plan to stop for the Aggies as they are set to host another defensive line target.

Illinois Defensive Line Transfer is Set to Visit Texas A&M

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) is sacked by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Angelo McCullom (44) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Per a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu on X, Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman transfer Angelo McCullom is scheduled to visit with Texas A&M. The sophomore defensive lineman has spent his first two seasons with Illinois and will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

The six-foot-two, 300-pound defensive lineman saw the field in all 12 games for Illinois this season and earned two starts. In his appearances, McCullom recorded 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups this season.

The sophomore was also on the field plenty throughout 2025 as he played 295 snaps, the most among Illinois interior defensive linemen, where he earned a 66.9 grade by Pro Football Focus.

McCullom saw the field quickly as a true freshman in the 2024 season, where he played in seven games and tallied two tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and .5 sacks.

The product out of Pickerington North High School in Lewis Center, OH, was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. McCullom ranked as the No. 139 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 46 prospect in Ohio, per 247Sports, and committed to Illinois over the likes of Indiana and Pittsburgh.

The Aggies have already added one player in the interior of the defensive line in the transfer portal in Colorado transfer Brandon Davis-Swain, who committed to Texas A&M earlier this week on Jan. 5. The six-foot-four, 290-pound defensive lineman recorded 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and one pass defended for the Buffaloes this season.

And if the Aggies can build positive momentum with McCullom on his official visit to College Station, his addition would bring in an experienced player in a physical conference like the Big Ten, with the size and frame that can hold up and be productive in the SEC.