Texas A&M Makes Exciting Spring Ball Announcement

With the 2025 college football season in the rear-view mirror, fans across the country are looking forward to what will be the last semblance of the sport they love until next season.

Throughout the next couple of months, teams across the country will host their annual spring game. It doesn't count for a win or loss in the record book and is essentially just a glorified scrimmage, but it does give fans a look at new players. It also gives the fanbase something to look forward to for the upcoming season.

Unlike last year, when teams across the country canceled their spring games due to fear of players being poached in the spring transfer portal window, programs seem to be reverting to hosting spring games. This comes as a result of the NCAA eliminating the spring transfer portal window, and just having one two-week window back in January.

The latest program to announce the details of its spring game was the Texas A&M Aggies, which released a statement on Saturday.

"Texas A&M football announced Saturday that its annual Maroon & White Game is set for April 18,," read the statement. "The 1 p.m. CT intrasquad scrimmage at Kyle Field will give fans an opportunity to see the 2026 Aggies under third-year head coach Mike Elko. Admission is free, and additional details regarding fan activities and parking will be announced at a later date."

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite the fad that emerged last season that saw programs like Texas and Nebraska canceling their spring games, Elko made it clear he wasn't worried about losing players to the portal.

“This thought of people recruiting off your roster or some of those things, I’m not buying some of that stuff,” Mike Elko said via On3. “So we’ll continue to have a spring game until we make it to the semifinals and then we’ll rediscover kind of what our offseason looks like.”

This year's spring game comes after the Aggies posted an impressive 11-2 record that saw them drop just one game in SEC play. Home to one of the best defenses in college football, the Aggies also made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

With a large chunk of key players returning in 2026 and the team's loaded transfer portal class, the expectation is that Texas A&M will again be a player in the SEC and in the national championship discussion.