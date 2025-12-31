Texas A&M Star EDGE Cashius Howell Declares For 2026 NFL Draft After Historic Season

One of Texas A&M's most impressive defensive ends is heading to the 2026 NFL Draft among many of his teammates. Cashius Howell was special with the Aggies during his two seasons in Aggieland, and his talent will go far in the National Football League.

Prior to Texas A&M, Howell was a three-star recruit out of Kansas City, Missouri, where he committed to play football at Bowling Green. Once he hit the transfer portal after three seasons at Bowling Green, Mike Elko picked a dominant player in Howell who would spend his final two seasons with the Aggies.

Howell's Impact At Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After spending three seasons at Bowling Green, Howell made himself a great football player as he recorded 56 total tackles and 11.5 sacks. Elko recruited Howell, and it ended up being one of the best decisions he could've made, as Howell completely turned around the defense.

As a junior in 2024, Howell played in all 13 games, recording at least one tackle in each game, ending with 40 on the season. Howell also had four sacks for 27 yards, foreshadowing just how many sacks he would get the next season as a senior.

In 2025 in his senior and final season, Howell was incredible as he recorded 31 total tackles, yet he was able to get to the opposing quarterback 11.5 times, a career-high for him. His 11.5 sacks for 80 yards was the most by any A&M player this season.

One of Howell's most impressive games came early in the season when the Aggies hosted the Aggies of Utah State, where Howell recorded three sacks, yet they were all consecutive. After sacking Utah State's quarterback three times in a row and igniting Kyle Field, Howell quickly became a fan favorite and someone to look out for.

Howell's defensive impact was incredible all season as he recorded 14 tackles for loss, with only three games all season where he did not record a TFL. He was dominant all around, where he picked up a forced fumble on the season against Missouri, and recorded five quarterback hurries and six pass breakups.

Wherever Howell ends up in the NFL, he will be a dominant force for any organization as he has proved he only gets better and better after each college season he has played. Howell is leaving a legacy at A&M as he recorded the most sacks in a season since 2015, when Myles Garrett recorded 12.5