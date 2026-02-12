13 Texas A&M Players Invited To NFL Combine

Texas A&M produced a ton of playmakers in the 2025-26 season who have made a name for themselves and drawn a lot of attention from NFL scouts evaluating each player's skills.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced who it would invite to the NFL Combine, where 13 of the 319 prospects were Aggies. To catch each player who played for head coach Mike Elko and Co., the event will take place from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Out of the players that participated for A&M, which players earned the honor to be in the group to showcase their skills before finding out what teams drafted them?

Offensive Players

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Out of the group of players that were on the offensive side of the ball, there are four offensive linemen who protected quarterback Marcel Reed last season. Those teammates include Chase Bisontis, Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, Trey Zuhn and Dametrious Crownover.

Through the 13-game stretch, the offensive line rose to the occasion and did plenty to attack the line of scrimmage and open up the run and pass game. Between the group, there were 19 sacks given up and only allowed 1.46 sacks per game.

In the backfield, running back Le'Veon Moss also will be a name that intrigues several scouts, despite missing time from an injury. In his time in Aggieland, he carried the ball 321 times and rushed for 1,767 yards with an average of 5.5 yards, along with his 22 touchdowns.

One of the most attractive wide receivers of the entire draft is KC Concepcion, who only played one season with A&M but made the most of it as the leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns in the receiving group. He concluded his season with 61 receptions for 919 yards with nine touchdowns.

Another weapon that reeled in several passes from Reed was tight end Nate Boerkircher, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and can make highly contested catches with his big hands. The Aurora, Nebraska native had three touchdowns off of 19 receptions with 198 yards on the season.

Defensive Players

Aggies bound for Indy



The most #NFLCombine invitees (13) in program history and the most in the nation.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Z2jvs5wFdG — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) February 11, 2026

On the opposite side of the ball, the Aggies have six players who have drawn interest and will represent the Maroon and White in front of multiple teams.

Three defensive line players made the cut, which included one defensive end and two defensive tackles. One of the most talked about prospects of the entire group is the transfer from Bowling Green, who had a tremendous story and breakout season after making the move to play at Kyle Field.

Senior Cashius Howell finished his season out recording 20 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His breakout game came against Utah State, where he recorded three straight sacks, a feat unheard of, and quickly caught the attention of the national media. He accumulated 126 tackles, 54 assists, and one interception in his three seasons at Bowling Green and two at A&M.

Two of the defensive tackles in the group are Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, who contributed a ton to shutting down offenses. Regis, the 6-foot-1 star from La Porte, Texas, racked up 18 solo tackles and two sacks this season with 49 total tackles throughout the season. As for the 6-foot-3 stud from Richmond, Texas, Onyedim accumulated 18 solo tackles with 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble, finishing with 30 assists this past season.

There are also two linebackers who have a lot of eyes on them, as Taurean York and Scooby Williams had an outstanding year working under Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Barteman.

York’s name was constantly called on, where he collected 72 total tackles, 32 were solo, to go along with his 40 assists and one sack. Scooby’s name was popular in Kyle Field, and every time he made a play, the fans yelled “Scoob” after an exciting moment. The Birmingham, Alabama, native piled up 19 total tackles with 10 solo tackles, along with one interception and a forced fumble in his six appearances.

Wrapping up the class is cornerback Will Lee III, who was one of the secondary's security blankets. He covered some of the SEC's best wide receivers and was impressive in coverage. As a veteran, he posted 50 total tackles (40 solo), along with 10 assists and 1 sack.

The 2026 NFL Combine will be on NFL Network.