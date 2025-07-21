Texas A&M Star Nic Scourton Signs NFL Rookie Deal
There’s been plenty of noise coming out of Cincinnati following multiple reports of ongoing contract struggles between the Bengals and former Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.
But things are looking brighter for another former Aggie. Down south in Charolotte, Nic Scourton and the Carolina Panthers have officially come to terms on a deal.
And not a moment too soon. Scourton was the final unsigned member of the Panthers’ eight-man rookie class.
Nic Scourton’s Contract Details:
Scourton has signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $8.6 million. The Panthers’ 51st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft finalized the deal just in time for rookie report day, which is today, July 21.
He joins a rookie class that includes fellow SEC alumni Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss), Trevor Etienne (Georgia), and Cam Jackson (Florida), a group expected to make an immediate impact on a rebuilding Panthers roster.
The Bryan, Texas native spent his first two collegiate seasons at Purdue, where he recorded 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 77 total tackles, and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
His homecoming to College Station in 2024, however, did not quite meet expectations. Widely considered one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal, Scourton led the Aggies with five sacks, but was part of a defensive unit that ranked third-worst in the SEC in total sacks, managing just 25 on the year.
Still, Scourton’s top tier production at Purdue and his raw potential kept him firmly on NFL radars. Once projected as a day one pick, he slid to the second round, where the Panthers were more than happy to land what many consider a potential steal.
And the Panthers will be needing Scourton’s help and much more. Carolina ranked fourth worst in total sacks last season with just 32, and dead last in rushing yards allowed per game, surrendering a staggering 179.8, nearly 40 yards more than the next worst team. There's no doubt the Panthers are counting on their rookie class to help turn those numbers around.
The Panthers will have their first preseason game on August 8 against the Cleveland Browns. This will be the first opportunity for Scourton and the rest of the rookie class to showcase why they were brought in to help fix the team’s defensive struggles.
As for Texas A&M, head coach Mike Elko now faces the tough task of replacing not only Scourton, but also key defensive linemen Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner.
It won’t be easy, but the Aggies aren’t without talent. With returning pieces like Cashius Howell, Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, and others, A&M sure have what it takes to strengthen its defensive front heading into the 2025 season.