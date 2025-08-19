Arch Manning Was Confused By Grandfather Archie's Comments About Staying at Texas
The future of Arch Manning at Texas is already one of the hottest conversations in college football, despite the sophomore only having been named the starting quarterback for the Longhorns this offseason.
Manning is expected to be an early NFL draft pick at some point over the next few years, though precisely when he intends to turn pro has not yet been revealed. His grandfather Archie, a former NFL QB and Hall of Famer, recently went on record to declare that Arch would be remaining at Texas for another two years.
When asked about those comments on Tuesday, Arch admitted that he wasn't sure where his grandfather got that notion.
"Yeah, I don't know where he got that from. He texted me and apologized about that. I'm really just taking it day by day right now," Arch told reporters, via CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball.
Manning spent his first two years at Texas serving as the backup to Quinn Ewers. Now, it's his show in Austin, and there are some lofty expectations surrounding him in the 2025 season.
Arch was the No. 1 player in the class of 2023, per 247 Sports, and of course, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Naturally, that comes with a major spotlight for the young quarterback as he embarks on his first years as the Longhorns' starter, and he's already being linked with a leap to the NFL before the campaign has even begun.
Arch made clear that he's not thinking that far ahead just yet, preferring to keep it on a day by day basis and focus on what's more immediately in front of him.