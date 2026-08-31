Texas A&M vs. Missouri State: Everything to Know About the Aggies' Next Opponent

After a long eight-month wait, the time has finally arrived: Week 1 of the college football season for the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Maroon and White will start the year with nothing on their minds aside from redemption for last year's first-round exit from the College Football Playoff as they start their third season under head coach Mike Elko and first year under offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill.

Their first obstacle of the season comes out of Conference USA in the form of the Missouri State Bears, who come fresh off of a bowl game appearance last year.

Time for Texas A&M to "Bear Down?"

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will operate in their first game under new head coach Casey Woods, a Tennessee alumnus who is no stranger to competing against SEC competition, having coached with the Volunteers, as well as the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers.

This is Woods' first-ever head coaching gig, having served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for SMU since 2022.

Missouri State finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record, which included a 34-28 loss to Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl and a blistering 73-13 season-opening loss to the USC Trojans.

After alternating between wins and losses following the season opener, the Bears were able to rattle off a five-game winning streak before they were quickly brought back down to Earth with a three-game losing streak to close up shop on the 2025 campaign.

Skyler Locklear will lead the Bears onto the field at the quarterback, transferring over from the UTEP Miners, where he threw for 3,001 yards and 23 touchdowns over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with some threat also coming via his legs as he also accrued for 870 yards and 12 scores in that same span.

The team will also be led on offense by wide receiver Jmariyae Robinson, who leads the returning Bears pass catchers with 632 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, which included 96 yards on four catches and a touchdown in their bowl game.

Offensively, the team's production brought along nearly 400 yards per game, 392.2 to be exact.

Missouri State's defense isn't stingy by any means, as they allowed an average of 229.5 passing and 153.5 rushing yards per game last season.

Linebacker Jared Lloyd should lead the way for the defense if he shows up like he did last year for the team, tallying 77 total tackles (33 solo) and 1.5 sacks to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss.

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