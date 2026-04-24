Texas A&M Wide Receiver Depth Chart After KC Concepcion Drafted In First Round

What many thought would happen is now a reality, and Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion has officially made it to the higher level of competition after being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

While Concepcion will greatly benefit the Browns in the receiving and return game, and pits him with fellow Aggie Myles Garrett, that leaves many to wonder how the Texas A&M wide receiver room is going to shape out without the speedy Charlotte native.

The good news? There isn't much to worry about for Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggies.

Texas A&M's Depth Chart at Wide Receiver Minus KC Concepcion

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Here is a look at how the A&M wideouts are looking sans Concepcion as the season kicks off in under five months' time.

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Starter: Isaiah Horton

2) TK Norman

3) Aaron Gregory

Horton, a graduate transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide, is expected to carry the workload in the receiving game on Marcel Reed's left side, and the two have already shown supreme chemistry in spring practice, which we are sure are the opposing defenses are looking forward to defending throughout the year.

Norman saw a very short stint of play time in 2025, only catching three passes for 39 yards in the blowout win against the Samford Bulldogs, while Aaron Gregory gets to live out the true freshman experience as he waits his turn in the depth chart.

He has been making some pretty insane grabs during spring camps, and has shown astounding talent in the route running game, so perhaps that time could come sooner rather than later.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) runs a route during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

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Starter: Ashton Bethel-Roman

2) Terry Bussey

3) Jerome Myles

ABR's return gives Reed a familiar face from last year to look for, as well as Bussey, with Myles expected to get his reps as they come to him in the campaign.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jordan Botelho (12) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

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Starter: Mario Craver

2) Madden Williams

3) Kelshaun Johnson

Mario Craver's performance early last year saw him also begin heating up in the Heisman discussions, before he slowly saw a decline in his production as the season went on, but with his speed and athleticism in the slot, he will be a nightmare to defend as per usual in 2026.

Now in the NFL, Concepcion will look to give Cleveland the same benefits he gave Mike Elko and crew in College Station, while the Aggies move along with an equally gifted wide receiver room in the 2026 season.

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