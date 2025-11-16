Texas A&M WR Had Emotional Reaction to Izaiah Williams' First Touchdown
No. 3 Texas A&M faced South Carolina during Week 11 of the college football season, and after walking into halftime down 30-3, the Aggies showed some true grit and determination to remain undefeated, as they were able to score 28 unanswered points and win the game 31-30.
A big piece in the puzzle was freshman Izaiah Williams, stepping up for Mario Craver, who leads the Aggies in receiving yards, as he was not 100 percent. With Craver being questionable heading into the game, he still picked up six yards off of one reception for the Aggies.
As a redshirt freshman, Williams has recorded one catch for 15 yards in 2024 heading into the matchup versus South Carolina, yet he was able to put more on his resume. Williams picked up three receptions on Saturday for 50 yards, as well as scoring his first collegiate touchdown for A&M.
Williams To Start The Scoring
The wide receiver room runs deep at A&M with KC Concepcion, Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman, yet on Saturday, fans were able to see Williams at work too after Craver stayed on the sideline for most of the day.
The Aggies got the ball out of halftime, and Williams was able to strike first for A&M and start the comeback. A 27 yard pass from Marcel Reed was what he needed to find the end zone, get the scoring started for A&M, and record his first collegiate touchdown.
"I almost cried," Bethel-Roman said about Williams' touchdown. "I almost cried when he scored, I was so happy for him. I know he's been you know it's rough when you're playing football, you going to practice every single week, but you might not be getting what you think you deserve or whatever the case may be."
Williams was able to end the day with 50 yards, the third most on the team, falling behind Concepcion and Bethel-Roman who played outstanding during the second half. This was the first game that Williams has played in this season, and he was able to make a huge impact for the Aggies and completely shift the momentum inside of Kyle Field.
"Zay's always been a great player," Reed said. "You know we have a lot of talent in the room and you know we have a lot of depth ... anybody goes down, there's somebody else to step up so really proud of him, he made plays."