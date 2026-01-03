Texas A&M Set to Host Major WR on Portal Visit

Over 2,000 players have entered the transfer portal within the first 12 hours of opening. Texas A&M has lost key stars to the draft and many depth pieces post 2025 season.

The Aggies are back in their bag hosting wide receiver Malcolm Simmons on a portal visit soon, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Texas A&M has shown to be a program that knows the importance of dominating a system that grows more important every year. The transfer portal is the best way to build a program back up with college football players who already have some experience.

What Malcolm Simmons Could Bring to Texas A&M

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons celebrates with Auburn Tigers tight end Tate Johnson after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M receiving core has depleted the most so far as we get closer to the offseason. The Aggies lost wide receiver KC Concepcion to the NFL draft, wide receiver Izaiah Williams to the transfer portal, and tight end Theo Mehlin Ohrstrom to the transfer portal.

The Aggies losing key pieces is to be expected with any college football program nowadays. Head coach Mike Elko and his crew are going to do what they do best and build this team back up.

Texas A&M is getting their toes wet with their first transfer portal visit. Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is coming on a visit to College Station after entering the transfer portal Dec. 13, 2025.

Malcom Simmons is coming off his second season with the Auburn Tigers. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Simmons is an exciting player who has done pretty well with an underwhelming Auburn offense.

Through his first two seasons with the Tigers, Simmons has 65 receptions and 963 total yards from scrimmage with six total touchdowns. Simmons excelled in the last two games of the 2025 season with eight receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

The production is not jaw-dropping from Simmons in his first two years of college, yet impressive because of how inefficient the Auburn offense has been the two seasons he was there.

Simmons pops out on tape with incredible speed and length. He is a sneaky 6-0, 185 pounds.

How Will Malcolm Simmons Fit in the Aggie Offense?

If Malcom Simmons decides transfer to Texas A&M, Aggie fans should be excited. Simmons plays very similar to KC Concepcion at an inch taller. Concepcion transferred in and elevated his production with the Aggies. Simmons can transfer in and make the same impact.

Mario Craver is set in stone to be a key piece for the Aggies offense in 2026. Simmons would pair nicely alongside Craver just like Concepcion did.

There are many more possibilities for how Texas A&M's offense could look like in 2026, but Simmons would be a great addition to start.