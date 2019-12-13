The Texas Bowl: It's Still a Great Bowl Game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - There's expectations, then there's reality. The exceptions were high in Aggieland for Texas A & M football in 2019. Entering the second year of the Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies were hoping to thrive in the SEC.

Then there's the reality of how long it takes for a program to rise. It won't come overnight, especially when your fielding players you haven't recruited. Throw in three No.1 opponents in a single season, and maybe 7-5 sounds like a compliment.

A & M could be a contender during the 2020 season should a majority of their staff return. Outside of several seniors and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, the team could look identical to what was seen this year.

But expectations are hopes fans want to see come into fruition. A more manageable schedule doesn't make them a better team — quality wins do. Perhaps the Aggies can give the fan base something to look forward to with a victory in the Texas Bowl on December 27.

And yes, it's not a New Year's Six game, but boy will it be a fun matchup to see against Oklahoma State.

“We better be (ready),” A & M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Because it’s going to be a heck of a challenge.”

Some consider a 7-5 season as a "lost cause" to a downtrodden year. Instead, A & M should be looking up. Things seem to be swinging the Aggies' direction as the team opens as a six-point favorite over Cowboys.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy isn't buying the narrative either. Line up against the nation's top team three times in a season and see how many games you win? Although brash, Gundy believes that a tight schedule shouldn't define the Aggies' campaign.

“I think they are the best 7-5 team in the history of the NCAA in my opinion,” Gundy said Sunday evening during his teleconference call. “They have lost to number. 1; they have lost to number one; they have lost to number one; they lost to number four; and they lost to number 12.

"They are definitely a top 20 team.”

On top of one the nation's top run defenses having a chance to face the NCAA leading-rusher, bragging rights will be on the line for two conferences. Over the past three seasons, the Big 12 has claimed victory over the SEC at NRG Stadium. The fact that A & M was once a member of the now-10 team conference also adds fuel to a well-lit fire.

A win over a top 25 team would benefit the Aggies as well. All five losses came against ranked opponents while every win was unranked. A & M's best victory of the season came against a struggling Mississippi State program that crossed the finish line at 6-6 thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct call.

The Greater Houston area is home to thousands of former Aggies and Cowboys, making NRG a watering hole for the orange and maroon. College Station is a 100-mile drive from the stadium that will feature multiple alumnus homes on the way. Stillwater is a 500-mile commute, but just a long car ride away.

Everyone has high expectations for their team at the start of the season. The reality is that maybe 7-5 is the best one could be. A win to close out the year could be just the ticket A & M needs to show 2019 is a step in the right direction.

With a home-field advantage and Friday night feel like that at Kyle Field, it's hard to find fault in the Texas Bowl. Sure, it's not a big game, but one could do worse than a date with OK State.