This Texas A&M Freshman Could See the Field Right Away

The 2026 college football season sits just over a month away, and Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has a pretty stacked team on his hands.

Between all the high school recruits that are now in College Station and a load of transfers that include wide receiver Isaiah Horton from Alabama, this year's Aggie squad is fully intended on returning to the College Football Playoff.

And though there is a boatload of veteran leadership on the team, especially in the starting 22, there is a solid chance for one lucky young 'un to claim one of those starting spots by the time the season rolls around.

And that youngster has got to be cornerback Brandon Arrington.

Could Brandon Arrington Be a Week 1 Starter For Texas A&M?

Mount Miguel's Brandon Arrington tosses the ball as he and teammates warmup before Mount Miguel's game against Oceanside at Oceanside High School on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. | Hayne Palmour IV-The San Diego Union-Tribune

The five-star defensive back out of Mount Miguel High School in San Diego joins the Aggies as the top option at both his position and in the state of California, giving the Ags a surefire home run in the defense department.

In the short time he's been at work with Elko and the rest of the coaching staff, Arrington has wasted no time making his case for a Week 1 starting spot in the secondary, despite vets like Dezz Ricks and Rickey Gibson III from Tennessee also very much in the running for starting spots.

His showing in the Maroon and White spring game and his overall admiration for Elko have shown early how committed he is to making an impact for the team, even as a true freshman.

"You can see how he has changed the culture," Arrington said in an interview with Rivals back in December of last year.

And thanks to his time as a track athlete, Arrington's speed is no joke, and it is likely what caught many recruiters' eye to begin with.

The corner currently holds the record for the fastest 100-meter dash in San Diego with a 10.21.

Arrington has also now had time to use that speed and turn it into lockdown defense at cornerback, and with Will Lee III now in the NFL, there's no reason that the Cali native shouldn't at least be mentioned in the group of starting cornerbacks to start the 2026 season.

Or throughout the entire 2026 season for that matter.

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