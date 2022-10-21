Ticket Prices for Texas A&M-South Carolina Football

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC slate on Saturday when they face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., at 6:30 p.m.

If you’re planning to make the last-minute trip out to South Carolina, here’s a look at ticket prices for the game, along with futures prices for the Aggies and other teams in the SEC.

Tickets for South Carolina

If you’re headed to the game, there are some good buys per SI Tickets.

As of Thursday evening, tickets on the 500 level of Williams-Brice Stadium were going for as little as $46 each. You could purchase two seats together or four seats together. Those 500-level seats are on the visiting side of the stadium. Club seats on the visitors’ side are going for $179. If you’re looking for lower-level seats on the visiting side, many can be had in the $100-200 range. But, one particular set of lower-level seats are going for $318 each. That’s’ on Row 11 in Lower Section 22, which is right behind the Aggie bench.

If money is no object, well, there were two tickets on row one of section 103 — which is right behind the Oklahoma State bench — for $629 each.

The SEC Championship Game

If you want to dream about the Aggies reaching the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, you can — and that dream would be cheap. The highest futures ticket price for an Aggies seat would be $15 for a lower-level sideline seat. Eight other SEC teams have a similar futures price, indicating that the futures market isn’t looking at the Aggies reaching Atlanta.

The highest futures prices for SEC teams include Georgia ($414), Alabama ($383), Ole Miss ($126) and Tennessee ($126). The other one is LSU ($23). A loss to Ole Miss on Saturday may drop that future price.

The College Football Playoff

Texas A&M already has three losses already this season, so its chances of making the Playoff are remote. That’s reflected in its futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week.

After last week’s chaos in Knoxville, Tenn., futures prices for a lower-level end zone seat for several schools have changed significantly. Tennessee’s futures price went up to $54 from $25 last week. Alabama was at $238 last week. The Crimson Tide’s future price dropped to $183 this week. The highest future price for a lower-level end zone seat belongs to Ohio State, which is $250.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here