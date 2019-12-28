Top Takeaways from Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A & M wanted to close out the year strong. A 67-yard touchdown run from Kellen Mond would be the difference in NRG Stadium for the Aggies in a 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State.

The Aggies struggled early to begin, falling behind 14-0. An Isaiah Spiller run would give the Aggies points before halftime, leading the charge for a second-half spark. Both sides of the ball excelled, holding the Cowboys to seven points and eventually securing the win.

"The main thing I'm happy about is getting down 14-0. We started off the same way like the last game we played and things didn't work out," A & M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "They didn't lose their poise, they battled right back, showed a lot of character."

The Aggies will head into the offseason with a victory to close out a tremulous schedule. There will be learning lessons, but overall, it's hard to argue with the results on Friday evening.

Here are some of the highlight moments from Friday's action.

MIXED MOND RESULTS

There have been two sides to Mond all season. Some are promising, like his five-touchdown performance against Mississippi State. Then there were games such as Arkansas, where he struggled to find any positive progression at all.

Friday was a mix of both, showing the struggles and potential throughout four quarters. The junior would only complete seven passes in the first half for 35 yards. His first drive in the second was beautifully crafted, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jhamon Ausbon.

Late in the fourth quarter, Mond would somewhat ice the game with a 30-yard run to put the Aggies in the red zone. His 117-yard rushing outing would lead the team on the ground. Despite throwing for 95 yards, his legs would carry the team to victory.

There's plenty of growing room in the future for the rising senior, but he did enough to be named MVP and lead his team to another winning season.

Spiller has Back Up

The Aggies were short-handed at the running back position with the loss of Cordarrian Richardson. The team needed a second option to backup Isiah Spiller for Friday's matchup. Practice showed quarterback Connor Blumlick taking snaps with the second-team offense.

One shouldn't always buy into the notes.

Freshman wide receiver Ainias Smith made the most of his role as a runner for the offense. Rushing for 54 yards on seven carries, the Sugar Land native captivated the fans with his ability to win in the open field.

"That guy is a heck of a football player," Fisher said of Smith. "You can put him anywhere. You could put him at tackle and I think he'd make a block."

Smith finished with 67 total yards of offense. His 19-yard option run would set up for the eventual tying score. The Aggies should be looking at him as a multi-purpose building block for the future.

Johnson Jamming It Up

Tyree Johnson expected a better season. The sophomore only collected two sacks on a lackluster year from the defensive end position.

He doubled those numbers in the first half of Friday evening.

Although limited, Johnson finished with three total tackles and two sacks on the evening. Forcing his way into the backfield, the D.C. native also picked up a tackle for loss on star running back Chuba Hubbard.

Johnson's ability to disrupt the pass helped keep A & M in the game early. While the offense stalled, his skills made up for the lackluster play from the other side of the ball.

Fun Future

Not only did the Aggies get a victory over a top 25 team, but they also have built something promising for the future. With the team expected to return a majority of starters, both sides of the ball should improve.

"I'm very happy and excited," Fisher said. "It's great to have young players with talent if they learn and get better and have the urgency to be great."

Spiller finished with 77 yards and scored a touchdown. Smith produced both as a weapon on the ground and through the air. Jalen Wydermyer even made his presence felt marginally with a 20-yard reception. On defense, Demani Richardson excelled in limited coverage while DeMarvin Leal finished with five total tackles.

Adding young talent with a veteran roster should only boost the team. That boost wins. Wins will get you further when it comes to the rankings and a chance for a College Football Playoff selection.