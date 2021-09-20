A True Test: Previewing No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas

Texas A&M opens up conference play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Arlington

In their first conference game of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Arlington to face a formidable Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

The Razorbacks, led by second-year head coach Sam Pittman, struggled in 2020, but have made major strides through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

One key distinction between 2020 and 2021 and the upcoming season has been quarterback KJ Jefferson, who has added a different dimension to the Arkansas offense with his ability to use both his arm and his legs in the offense.

Arkansas

2021 Record: 3-0

Head coach: Sam Pittman

2021 marks the second year for Sam Pittman in Fayetteville.

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 9

After Arkansas lost Feleipe Franks in the draft, the quarterback position remained in question. KJ Jefferson, who started one game and scored three touchdowns last season, has continued that hot streak so far this season and is now firmly entrenched as the starter.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Trelon Smith *

WR1: Treylon Burks *

WR2: Jaquayln Crawford*

WR3: Ketron Jackson*

LT: Myron Cunningham *

LG: Brady Latham *

C: Ricky Stromberg *

RG: Ty Clary *

RT: Dalton Wagner *

TE: Hudson Henry *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 10

Like its offense, Arkansas’s defense returned a wealth of experience and will have 10 of 11 starters off of last season's stingy defense. Despite the loss of defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, the Razorbacks have remained stout in the middle.

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Zach Williams *

DE: Eric Gregory *

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Isaiah Nichols *

MIKE: Grant Morgan *

WILL: Bumper Pool *

CB: Hudson Clark *

SS: Jalen Catalon *

BS: Joe Foucha *

CB: Montaric Brown *

NICKEL: Greg Brooks Jr. *

