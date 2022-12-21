Aggies Sign Southlake Carroll Punter Tyler White

The Texas A&M Aggies continued to assemble their 2023 football signing class by signing punter Tyler White during the early signing period.

White, a 6-5, 200-pound punter from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, was considering Miami (FL) and Texas before his commitment to the Aggies.

The Aggies had two punters on the roster with eligibility when the season ended. Nik Constantinou and Alan Guerrieri were both juniors after the season. Constantinou did all the punting last season and averaged 41.7 yards per punt. Guerrieri announced in October he would enter the transfer portal.

Texas A&M is hoping to rebound from an uncharacteristic 5-7 season in 2022, one that saw them enter the season with high expectations, including potential contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Aggies lost in September to Appalachian State at Kyle Field, which turned out to be a sign of things to come.

The Aggies lost six straight games, all in SEC play to miss bowl eligibility for the first time in coach Jimbo Fisher’s five-year tenure in College Station. More urgently, the Aggies saw a flood of current players enter the transfer portal, as more than 20 have opted to leave the Aggie football program.

The Aggies open the 2023 season at home against New Mexico.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here