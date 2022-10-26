Aggies Punter Alan Guerrieri Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies punter/place kicker Alan Guerrieri has entered his name into the transfer portal, he said in a statement on social media Wednesday.



Guerrieri, a junior from College Station, has not attempted a kick in his collegiate career. He's fallen behind on the depth chart this season, as punter Nik Constantinou and kicker Randy Bond have dominated time in the kicking game. Caden Davis is listed as the second-string kicker.

Guerrieri enrolled at Texas A&M in June 2019 after playing football at College Station High School. With two years of eligibility left, he'll look to take his kicking talents elsewhere.

Despite being a native of College Station, the lack of playing time along with the talent in front of him were likely driving forces behind Guerrieri's announcement to transfer.

While Guerrieri has proven he's a talented player by making it onto a SEC roster, the performance this season from Bond and Constantinou gave him tough competition to go up against.

Bond has made all 10 of his extra-point attempts this season and is 8 of 10 on field goals. Davis, his backup, has nailed all six of his PATs and is 1 of 3 on field goals.

Meanwhile, Constantinou has averaged 42.3 yards per punt and is second in the SEC in total punt yardage (1,482) this season.

The Aggies host the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

