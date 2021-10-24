WATCH: Aggies WR Ainias Smith Sets National Mark On First Touch vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M do-it-all star wide receiver Ainias Smith is known as one of the most explosive players in college football.

And on his first touch in the Aggies matchup with South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday night, he proved it, taking a punt back 95-yards for a touchdown to put the Aggies up 7-0.

The touchdown return, which was the Aggies first as a team since now-Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk in November of the 2017 season, was also the longest punt return by any FBS player this season.

Smith's previous long for the year on a punt return came in Week 3 in the Aggies 34-0 shutout win over New Mexico.

Smith has been one of the Aggies' most consistent players all season long, being utilized as a swiss army-type player in the offense, making 29 grabs for 319 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

Two of those six touchdowns for Smith came the Aggies' biggest game of the season to date, when they took down No. 1 ranked Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field.

Smith caught a 25-yard touchdown pass with three minutes to go in the game that would tie the score at 38, with the Aggies going on to win 41-38 as time expired.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here